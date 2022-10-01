Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Railroad crossing work wrapping up in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - After a weekend reprieve, Richmond Hill drivers will face detours again Monday. Work on a railroad crossing on Ford Avenue resumes Monday - so drivers have to find another way around. The have closed the road again, even though you were able to pass through...
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge reopened, Savannah police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, the Talmadge Bridge is now open to traffic in both directions.
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
wtoc.com
Lanes of Abercorn, White Bluff closed due to crash involving pedestrian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, two lanes of northbound Abercorn and two lanes of northbound White Bluff are closed. Police described the injuries as serious. Stay with WTOC for...
wtoc.com
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
wtoc.com
Weather clearing up on Hilton Head Island following wind conditions
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - As weather appears to be clearing up on Hilton Head Island, people are coming out to feel the breeze. The wind is still blowing but the rain is cleared up and so did the sky. Although they have their hoodies on, people are still enjoying the beach out here but apparently some are home getting their party on.
What does Tybee look like after Ian?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The storm may have missed the land but that doesn’t mean it didn’t impact the island as a whole. Check out this footage from Tybee on Friday morning.
WJCL
Four people have to find another place to stay following Savannah fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a fire at a two-story, multi-family residential building in Savannah on Saturday. The fire broke out on the 500 block of East Hall Street at around 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a plume of heavy smoke and...
71-Year-Old Linda Joy Malone Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Long County (Long County, GA)
On Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash in Long County. The crash occurred on Arnall Driver near Godfrey Road SE. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Popeyes damaged in early morning fire, multiple agencies respond
Richmond Hill, Ga. (WTOC) - Three businesses in Richmond Hill will be closed for the time being an early morning fire forcing them to shut their doors. Emergency crews were battling a blaze all morning here at the Popeyes, Fuddruckers, and TA Travel Center off of I-95 and Coastal Highway. Richmond Hill Fire was the responding agency, and they say as soon as soon as they got on scene, they knew they were going to have to call in some other agencies for help.
wtoc.com
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
wtoc.com
4 people displaced following kitchen fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people were displaced after a kitchen fire Sunday. The Savannah Fire Department put out the fire in the Kensington Park Neighborhood at 5:27 p.m. Firefighters discovered smoke streaming from a single story residence. A fire on the stove extended to the cabinets then spread to the attic.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
Community comes together at Richmond Hill restaurant to ride out storm
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm. That place is Fish Tales restaurant. Butch Broome has owned this place since […]
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing with essential road work projects as a result of the construction, traffic may be interrupted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. All project timelines are subject to weather or other factors. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while...
wtoc.com
Skidaway Institute of Oceanography to assess impact of Ian to Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With Ian out of our area, it’s time for a research institution to track any impact to Tybee Island. They start by going out to get drone footage of the shoreline. Dr. Clark Alexander with the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography has been studying shoreline...
