ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC dominates Oregon State to secure another win

The Trojans were able to ride their wave of momentum from beating Stanford into beating Oregon State Thursday night in Corvallis. In their second conference match of the season, the No. 20 Trojans put on a spectacular display, beating Oregon State 5-1. This now takes them to a 6-1-1 record, 2-0 in conference play, and the Trojan’s 10th straight win over Oregon State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

“When those at the top take care of their own, we pay the price”: Bass releases ad targeting Caruso for USC admissions scandal

After a heated mayoral debate last week, Karen Bass posted an ad on Twitter Thursday targeting her opponent Rick Caruso over USC’s 2019 admissions scandal. Entitled “Billionaire Rick Caruso’s USC Scandals Part II,” the video explains that for more than a decade while Caruso was the chair of the Board of Trustees, “rich and famous” parents funded bribes to USC officials to get their children accepted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Education
uscannenbergmedia.com

Undefeated USC returns to the Coliseum to face Arizona State

The USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils will compete against each other in a battle of programs trending in complete opposite directions. After a near loss against Oregon State last week, the undefeated Trojans will face a struggling Arizona State team Saturday night. The Trojans’ defense has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Where yoga and art meet: how one instructor bridges that gap

When students attend a yoga class, they might expect to walk into a quiet studio with a peaceful ambiance. Perhaps mats are already laid out on the floor, or meditative music is playing in the background. But students experienced something quite different when they practice yoga at USC’s Fisher Museum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

PJ Morton’s ‘Watch The Sun’ show takes the audience to church

Praise and joyful noise filled The Theatre at Ace Hotel last Saturday, morphing into a cathedral as the crowd eagerly awaited Grammy Award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter PJ Morton for the Los Angeles stop on his “Watch The Sun” tour, named for his latest album. “Watch The Sun” examines all types of love: self-love, relational love, love of life, and godly love — even when difficult.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy