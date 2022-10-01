The Trojans were able to ride their wave of momentum from beating Stanford into beating Oregon State Thursday night in Corvallis. In their second conference match of the season, the No. 20 Trojans put on a spectacular display, beating Oregon State 5-1. This now takes them to a 6-1-1 record, 2-0 in conference play, and the Trojan’s 10th straight win over Oregon State.

