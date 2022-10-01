Read full article on original website
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
USC men’s water polo earns 12th win of the season in victory over No. 9 UC Irvine
The energy was palpable in Uytengsu Aquatic Center on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans were confident, coming off their win against No. 8 UCSB. USC was looking to continue its winning ways against a UCI team that the Trojans beat in their past 35 meetings. USC came out a bit sluggish...
USC rolls to victory over Arizona State behind magic from Caleb Williams
The USC Trojans hoped last week’s offensive performance against Oregon State was just an aberration, and not a sign of things to come. Good news for the team: Head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense returned to its old ways against the Arizona State Sun Devils, scoring early, quickly and often.
USC dominates Oregon State to secure another win
The Trojans were able to ride their wave of momentum from beating Stanford into beating Oregon State Thursday night in Corvallis. In their second conference match of the season, the No. 20 Trojans put on a spectacular display, beating Oregon State 5-1. This now takes them to a 6-1-1 record, 2-0 in conference play, and the Trojan’s 10th straight win over Oregon State.
“When those at the top take care of their own, we pay the price”: Bass releases ad targeting Caruso for USC admissions scandal
After a heated mayoral debate last week, Karen Bass posted an ad on Twitter Thursday targeting her opponent Rick Caruso over USC’s 2019 admissions scandal. Entitled “Billionaire Rick Caruso’s USC Scandals Part II,” the video explains that for more than a decade while Caruso was the chair of the Board of Trustees, “rich and famous” parents funded bribes to USC officials to get their children accepted.
Undefeated USC returns to the Coliseum to face Arizona State
The USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils will compete against each other in a battle of programs trending in complete opposite directions. After a near loss against Oregon State last week, the undefeated Trojans will face a struggling Arizona State team Saturday night. The Trojans’ defense has been...
Where yoga and art meet: how one instructor bridges that gap
When students attend a yoga class, they might expect to walk into a quiet studio with a peaceful ambiance. Perhaps mats are already laid out on the floor, or meditative music is playing in the background. But students experienced something quite different when they practice yoga at USC’s Fisher Museum...
PJ Morton’s ‘Watch The Sun’ show takes the audience to church
Praise and joyful noise filled The Theatre at Ace Hotel last Saturday, morphing into a cathedral as the crowd eagerly awaited Grammy Award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter PJ Morton for the Los Angeles stop on his “Watch The Sun” tour, named for his latest album. “Watch The Sun” examines all types of love: self-love, relational love, love of life, and godly love — even when difficult.
