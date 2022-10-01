Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
The Recorddelta
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
The Recorddelta
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash partners with Upshur County BOE
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Board of Education (BOE) Interim Superintendent Dr. Debra Harrison and Interim Assistant Superintendent Melinda Stewart met with Almost Heaven BBQ Bash board members and Fred W. Eberle Technical Center (FETC) faculty on Wednesday, September 28 to announce a new partnership. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Board...
The Recorddelta
Bucs Cross Country win Forest Festival Invitational
ELKINS — The Buckhannon-Upshur boys cross country team coasted to the overall team title in Elkins’ Forest Festival Invitational this past weekend on Saturday, September 10. Three of head coach Taylor Stacy’s Buccaneer runners finished inside the top four among the races 61 individual competitors, representing eight full teams in Elkins last weekend. Senior Jordan Gillum led the trio of top placing Buccaneers by taking runner-up honors after clocking a time of 19:16.34. Junior Jack Waggy was right on Gillum’s heels all afternoon, eventually taking third overall with a time of 19:44.49. Senior Reis Leonard was the third and final Buccaneer to finish inside the top four, taking fourth overall with a time of 20:15.97. Big days from their upperclassmen leaders helped fuel the Coach Stacy’s Buccaneers to the top of the Forest Festival Invitational leaderboards last weekend, soundly beating the competition after amassing 34 team points. Doddridge County finished the day with distant runner-up honors with 76 team points. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger took the top individual honor of the day, taking first overall with a time of 18:32.40, leading his Minutemen team to a third place finish with 84 team points. Elkins finished fourth with 97 team points and Ritchie County with 127 team points in fifth rounded out the top five.
The Recorddelta
BILA 18-U Baseball win Texas Roadhouse Fall Tournament
TENNERTON — Head Coach Jacob Atkins’ Ball is Life Athletics (BILA) 18-under travel baseball team, based out of Buckhannon, boats a roster consisting of mainly boys from Upshur County, but also features a blend of players from surrounding counties including: Marion, Monongahela, Randolph, Lewis and Barbour counties. This exciting combination of talent across North Centeal West Virginia showed their true team potential this past weekend, winning the two-day Texas Roadhouse Fall Tournament title in Bridgeport. Leaving Bridgeport with bragging rights was no small feat, but coach Atkins’ and his staff consisting of assistants Johnny Seggie, Derek Loftis, Paul Gonzalez and Aaron Whiteman had to guide their team through tough challenges from opposing travel teams representing both Bridgeport and East Fairmont throughout the course of two doubleheaders in as many days.
The Recorddelta
Coach Davis, Buccaneers recharge, prepare to battle rival Minutemen
TENNERTON — Coming off of a tough loss to John Marshall back on September 16 in which several key contributors were banged up, the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers football team’s bye week seemed to fall at a timely point in the season this year. Sitting with a 2-2 record through four games, with two road games at University in Morgantown and then at rival Lewis County in Weston in the “Battle for the Pick” looking large the week after next.
The Recorddelta
B-U “Mighty Mites” football team enjoys impressive start to 2022 campaign
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur “Mighty Mite” football team, coached by a staff consisting of Johnny Meadows, Doc Rowan and Keith Wolverton has enjoyed an excellent start to their 2022 campaign. The young Upshur County football team, with players age ranging from 6 and 7-years old, has really shown promise through the first five weeks of the season.
The Recorddelta
B-U “Peewee” football riding confidence after undefeated start to season
TENNERTON — Head Coach Shawn Grubb Buckhannon-Upshur Peewee football team, consisting of kids 9, 10 and 11 years old, has adopted a very blue-collar, defensive-minded approach to the game. Under the guidance of coach Grubb and his staff consisting of assistants Aaron Grubb, Scott Baron, Cody Clems, Josh Moore, Bub Small, Dustin Tenney, Sloan Baisden, and Eric Davis, the Peewee Buccaneers have started the season on an undefeated tear.
The Recorddelta
Hank Ellis Insurance punches ticket to league championship
TENNERTON — The long awaited Bob Cupp Memorial Golf League championship round match-up is officially set, as Hank Ellis Insurance is set square off against Custom Cabinets at the Buckhannon Country Club for the league title. It was a tough road to the championship round for the Hank Ellis...
The Recorddelta
Varsity B-UMS Volleyball rebounds from loss with win over RLBMS
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School varsity volleyball team improved their overall record to 5-3 following a pair of wins last week against the East Fairmont Hornets on Monday, September 19 and then against rival Robert L. Bland Lady Patriots on Wednesday, September 21. Against East Fairmont, the Little...
