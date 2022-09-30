Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Celtics needed to make room for Blake Griffin on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Kendrick today was killing’: Lakers members can’t help but praise guard after he lights up practice
Less than one week into the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp, guard Kendrick Nunn is apparently drawing rave reviews after missing last season due to injury. Nunn was signed by the Lakers as a free agent last year, but a nagging bone bruise in his right knee never healed well enough to return him to the court. Now, he’s an early contender to start the regular season opener.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status
After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook. But to trade him now, L.A. would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal. According to...
Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?
New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Former Assistant Mike Penberthy Believes Russell Westbrook Was ‘Very Coachable’
Russell Westbrook will seemingly have a chance to redeem himself after a nightmare first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook ended 2021-22 averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, the 2017 NBA MVP shot just 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, was sloppy with the ball in his hands, and lacked effort on the defensive end.
RELATED PEOPLE
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him
All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
Kings coach Mike Brown hints at starting lineup for preseason game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Coach Mike Brown offered clues to his lineup and rotation as the Kings prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday’s preseason opener.
Lakers News: Damian Jones & Thomas Bryant Think They Complement Each Other; Aren’t Concerned About Starting Games
The Los Angeles Lakers will seemingly move away from small-ball under head coach Darvin Ham in the 2022-23 season after signing two competitive centers — Damian Jones and Thomas Bryant — in free agency. Both Jones and Bryant have played for the Lakers in the past. The former...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers PG Has Improved 3-Point Shot, Refined Shooting Form
A sense of optimism always blossoms when a new season is about to start. When it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, that means talking yourself into Russell Westbrook finally becoming the complementary player his game necessitates. The Athletic's Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha reported Monday the 33-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Lakers Seriously Considered Trading Westbrook to Pacers
Los Angeles reportedly considered sending the star point guard and two draft picks to Indiana.
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Kyrie Irving for Alex Jones Video: 'You Share His Stench'
Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called Kyrie Irving a "comical buffoon" after the Brooklyn Nets guard reposted a video of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his Instagram feed last month. "Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you...
Bleacher Report
The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season
The NBA is loaded with individual talent and several teams that could reasonably be expected to compete for a title. It's easy to fall for a number of those contenders, but increased parity throughout the league might lead to heartbreak. To determine which teams are likeliest to let you down,...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Upcoming Showcase Features Top Two Prospects
The 2023 NBA draft cycle kicks off in Las Vegas this week with a two-game series between our top two projected picks: France's Victor Wembanyama and the G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson. But there's also plenty of excitement about the next few prospects tiers, which are mostly made up of collegiate freshmen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Angeles Lakers legend was interested in buying Phoenix Suns until Jeff Bezos rumors started
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal was actually interested in putting together a bid to buy the Phoenix Suns until
Bleacher Report
Tyler Herro, Heat Agree to 4-Year, $130M Contract Extension Ahead of 2022 Season
Tyler Herro is sticking with the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future. The young sharpshooter agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Sunday:. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Herro's fourth in the league, he was eligible to sign a designated rookie scale extension for five years and $186 million.
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul's Suns Roasted by NBA Twitter for Loss to Craig Randall and 36ers
Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Villanova over Georgetown. The United States over the Soviet Union. Fans in Phoenix were witness to a shocking upset Sunday night, as they watched the NBL's 36ers earn a 134-124 win over their Suns. Craig Randall scored a game-high 35 points and Robert Franks added...
Bleacher Report
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
Comments / 0