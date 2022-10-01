ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litton’s kick enough for Howland in win

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Litton’s field goal in the fourth quarter Friday night was enough to secure a victory in a 3-0 Howland win over Youngstown East.

Nicholas Leasure had over 120 yards rushing in the game for the Tigers.

Get to know Howland’s Marco Massucci: Big 22 Contender

Howland (2-5) will host Chaney in week eight. Youngstown East (0-7) will host Canfield .

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

