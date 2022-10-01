Litton’s kick enough for Howland in win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Litton’s field goal in the fourth quarter Friday night was enough to secure a victory in a 3-0 Howland win over Youngstown East.

Nicholas Leasure had over 120 yards rushing in the game for the Tigers.

Howland (2-5) will host Chaney in week eight. Youngstown East (0-7) will host Canfield .

