ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Five Years Since October 1 Mass Shooting In Las Vegas

Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
zachnews.net

Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.

Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
963kklz.com

Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season

Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar

LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar. The LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar at their annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on October 2. Proceeds from both the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep Southern Nevada safer, including funding lifelong healthcare and veterinary care for active and retired service dogs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Best Lawyers® 2023 Recognizes De Castroverde Law Group Attorneys

LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced recently that two of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.” For the second year in a row, Kimberly Valentin, who specializes in personal injury law, was listed in the “Ones to Watch” list, while Kyle Morishita, an immigration attorney at the firm, was recognized for the first time.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy