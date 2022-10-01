Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Five Years Since October 1 Mass Shooting In Las Vegas
Saturday marks five years since a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The grim drumbeat of mass shootings has only continued in the years since, from New York to Colorado to Texas. Northeastern University professor James Alan Fox oversees a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University and says there's also been a horrifying uptick in the number of mass shootings with an especially high number of people killed. The news takes a toll on survivors of the Las Vegas slaying, but a strong sense of community has also developed.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
zachnews.net
Las Vegas, NV: We remember the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago today.
Las Vegas, Nevada: People across the community will be remembering the deadly mass shooting attack during the Route 91 Harvest music festival that occurred 5 years ago. On Sunday, October 1st, 2017, a gunman began shooting from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel onto innocent people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas Shooting—Three Unanswered Questions 5 Years on From Tragedy
Survivors of the deadly mass shooting questioned the FBI's three-page report on the event published in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide near Tropicana and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating a homicide near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Officials have not released any further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Animal Foundation shelter moves closer to ‘manageable level’ following admission department resignation
After asking the community for help and the shelter's capacity reaching "a critical point," The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter's population is moving closer to a manageable level.
U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas, who was caught smoking weed in building, pleads guilty, accepts prison time
A U.S. Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection agreed to plead guilty Friday and serve prison time.
Las Vegas Casino Closes Dolphin Exhibit After 3 Animals Die In 6 Months
The Mirage's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat is temporarily closed while it investigates the dolphin deaths.
18-Year-Old Kasi Johnson Killed In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. According to state police, the driver of the Hyundai was traveling southbound. He failed to drive within the travel line and crashed in front of Nissan. The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Growth and gratitude: Henderson couple heals after trauma of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting
Healing from the trauma of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting took an interesting turn for Tommy and Michelle Delgado. Call it a journey of growth and gratitude.
963kklz.com
Ride The ‘Train Of Terror’ During Halloween Season
Do you dare ride the “Train Of Terror” this Halloween season?. It sounds like a unique experience for this time of year, and it is sponsored by Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway at the Nevada State Railroad Museum located at 601 Yucca Street in Boulder City, 89005. The “Train of Terror” departs at 5:30pm and 7:30pm on various evenings from September 30 through October 30. Please be aware that this experience is rated PG-13 and it is NOT intended for younger children.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a sedan and a sports car were involved in the collision killing both drivers. The driver of the sedan failed to yield, turned left into his path, struck the sports car, and hit a concrete wall head-on. 49-year-old Ignacio Villareal was identified as the driver of...
‘Get the f— up, we are going to the mayor’s office,’ Las Vegas councilwomen both violated city policies, report says
Both Las Vegas city councilwomen involved in a fight after a committee meeting violated the city's code of conduct in an altercation captured on video that was later deleted, an investigative report found.
Nationally Recognized NYC Wing Chain Atomic Wings Signs Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
New York City’s original chicken wing restaurant is poised to grow from 17 to 100 units in the next few years
vegas24seven.com
LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar
LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar. The LVMPD Foundation is launching their 2023 K-9 calendar at their annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on October 2. Proceeds from both the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and 2023 LVMPD K-9 calendar benefit the LVMPD Foundation to help support hundreds of programs and initiatives that help keep Southern Nevada safer, including funding lifelong healthcare and veterinary care for active and retired service dogs.
Bomb scare had ties to escaped prisoner, authorities say
A bomb scare in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon was connected to escaped prisoner Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the 42-year-old man who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
nevadabusiness.com
Best Lawyers® 2023 Recognizes De Castroverde Law Group Attorneys
LAS VEGAS – De Castroverde Law Group announced recently that two of its attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers® in the 2023 edition of “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™.” For the second year in a row, Kimberly Valentin, who specializes in personal injury law, was listed in the “Ones to Watch” list, while Kyle Morishita, an immigration attorney at the firm, was recognized for the first time.
Comments / 0