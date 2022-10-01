ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

The Recorddelta

Almost Heaven BBQ Bash partners with Upshur County BOE

BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Board of Education (BOE) Interim Superintendent Dr. Debra Harrison and Interim Assistant Superintendent Melinda Stewart met with Almost Heaven BBQ Bash board members and Fred W. Eberle Technical Center (FETC) faculty on Wednesday, September 28 to announce a new partnership. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Board...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
ELKINS, WV
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
The Recorddelta

Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
BUCKHANNON, WV

