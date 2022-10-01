Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash partners with Upshur County BOE
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Board of Education (BOE) Interim Superintendent Dr. Debra Harrison and Interim Assistant Superintendent Melinda Stewart met with Almost Heaven BBQ Bash board members and Fred W. Eberle Technical Center (FETC) faculty on Wednesday, September 28 to announce a new partnership. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Board...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
WDTV
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
The Recorddelta
Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
Fireworks display cancelled for Saturday
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The fireworks display slated to take place Saturday, October 1st at 8:00pm as part of the Mountain State Forest Festival Kickoff Party will not go on as originally scheduled. According to a Saturday morning update from the City of Elkins, the fireworks display has been...
How to get a free tree at the Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia
The 2022 Mountain State Forest Festival in Elkins, West Virginia will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Pumpkin Chunkin for West Virginia charities at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Chunkin event on Saturday to raise money for charity.
WDTV
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTRF
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Arrested after Pursuit in Harrison County that Saw Chase Go through Multiple Parts of Bridgeport
According to WDTV, an Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning, including Bridgeport, before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of...
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
The Recorddelta
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
New dispensary opening in Bridgeport this week
The Landing Dispensary is opening its fourth West Virginia medical cannabis dispensary in Bridgeport.
Woman secretly led deputies to her alleged kidnapper, sheriff says
An Oregon woman called 911 and secretly led law enforcement to her location, as well as the man who allegedly kidnapped her, Marion County officials said.
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges, sentenced
A Preston County man Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
West Virginia woman sentenced for 2020 murder of her husband
A woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her husband in March of 2020.
Comments / 0