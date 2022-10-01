ELKINS — The Buckhannon-Upshur boys cross country team coasted to the overall team title in Elkins’ Forest Festival Invitational this past weekend on Saturday, September 10. Three of head coach Taylor Stacy’s Buccaneer runners finished inside the top four among the races 61 individual competitors, representing eight full teams in Elkins last weekend. Senior Jordan Gillum led the trio of top placing Buccaneers by taking runner-up honors after clocking a time of 19:16.34. Junior Jack Waggy was right on Gillum’s heels all afternoon, eventually taking third overall with a time of 19:44.49. Senior Reis Leonard was the third and final Buccaneer to finish inside the top four, taking fourth overall with a time of 20:15.97. Big days from their upperclassmen leaders helped fuel the Coach Stacy’s Buccaneers to the top of the Forest Festival Invitational leaderboards last weekend, soundly beating the competition after amassing 34 team points. Doddridge County finished the day with distant runner-up honors with 76 team points. Lewis County’s Slate Swiger took the top individual honor of the day, taking first overall with a time of 18:32.40, leading his Minutemen team to a third place finish with 84 team points. Elkins finished fourth with 97 team points and Ritchie County with 127 team points in fifth rounded out the top five.

