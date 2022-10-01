As a rookie, Josh Giddey proved himself to be one of the best passers in the entire NBA. How good can he be as the Thunder roster around him improves?. Few teams in modern NBA history have been as transparently focused on losing basketball games as the Oklahoma City Thunder. After four seasons of spinning their wheels in the middle of the Western Conference, the Thunder stripped a playoff team down to the studs by selling off veterans and absorbing bad contracts for future draft picks, then using those picks to take high-upside swings in the draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 49 MINUTES AGO