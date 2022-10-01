Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
Kris Boyd Criticizes Vikings Fans after Win
The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant in a topsy-turvy London game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but cornerback Kris Boyd had some additional thoughts. Evidently peeved by fair weather fans, Boyd tweeted, “We got some ungrateful fans. I don’t be on the internet looking for shit, but we won, and some were still complaining. We got a big Dub! We 3-1 STFU. Please find another team if you not satisfied or STFU!!??”
25-under-25: Josh Giddey is already one of the best passers in the game
As a rookie, Josh Giddey proved himself to be one of the best passers in the entire NBA. How good can he be as the Thunder roster around him improves?. Few teams in modern NBA history have been as transparently focused on losing basketball games as the Oklahoma City Thunder. After four seasons of spinning their wheels in the middle of the Western Conference, the Thunder stripped a playoff team down to the studs by selling off veterans and absorbing bad contracts for future draft picks, then using those picks to take high-upside swings in the draft.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: "Embarrassing The NBA"
The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.
NFL World Reacts to Devastating Injury for Vikings Rookie
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine suffered a lower leg fracture in his team’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints in London. The Vikings selected Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems his breakout in the league will likely be postponed to 2023.
Absurd hurdle that may have kept Lakers from trading Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers tried hard all offseason to trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season but alas, it was not meant to be. Westbrook is still on the team as we head into the preseason and it will be interesting to see what his future with the team entails.
Houston Rockets Officially Announce 8-Player Trade
On Friday, the Houston Rockets officially announced an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The deal included former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
FOX Sports
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Fires Back At Gilbert Arenas' Criticism Of His Game: "When I'm 45, I Might Be Bitter Too Seeing This 20-Year-Old Signing A Three-Year, 900 Million"
Giannis Antetokounmpo remained silent in the past month after Gilbert Arenas decided to criticize him out of nowhere. The 2x NBA MVP has been one of the best players in the league for a while now, even getting the top spot on ESPN's top 100 list for the 2022-23 season.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
CBS Sports
New York Knicks 2022-23 NBA preview: Can RJ Barrett become an All-Star? Is Jalen Brunson worth the money?
The New York Knicks wouldn't put enough assets on the table, or the particular assets the Utah Jazz desired, to get a deal done for Donovan Mitchell, leaving Jalen Brunson as the prized summer acquisition for a team that went from a top-four seed in 2020-21 to failing to even qualify for the play-in last season.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan reveals he was “hell bent” on being a Laker
DeMar DeRozan believed he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers until the Westbrook trade scuttled plans. Five time All Star, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls sure has a soft spot for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers; so much so that the 33-year old thought he would pitch tent with the Gold and Purple.
Wisconsin Makes the Most Ruthless Firing of the Season
Wisconsin fired its coach Sunday after a 2–3 start, casting aside the Madison native who oversaw seven successful seasons. It’s the latest example of college football’s increasing callousness.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors
Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
NBA Preseason: Nuggets Provide Big Test for Thunder Paint Players
With Nikola Jokic manning a talented group of big men in Denver, OKC has a big test for its undersized players.
Yardbarker
Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
FanSided
