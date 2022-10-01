ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kris Boyd Criticizes Vikings Fans after Win

The Minnesota Vikings were triumphant in a topsy-turvy London game over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but cornerback Kris Boyd had some additional thoughts. Evidently peeved by fair weather fans, Boyd tweeted, “We got some ungrateful fans. I don’t be on the internet looking for shit, but we won, and some were still complaining. We got a big Dub! We 3-1 STFU. Please find another team if you not satisfied or STFU!!??”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

25-under-25: Josh Giddey is already one of the best passers in the game

As a rookie, Josh Giddey proved himself to be one of the best passers in the entire NBA. How good can he be as the Thunder roster around him improves?. Few teams in modern NBA history have been as transparently focused on losing basketball games as the Oklahoma City Thunder. After four seasons of spinning their wheels in the middle of the Western Conference, the Thunder stripped a playoff team down to the studs by selling off veterans and absorbing bad contracts for future draft picks, then using those picks to take high-upside swings in the draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Phoenix Suns Losing To The Adelaide 36ers By 10 Points In Pre-Season: "Embarrassing The NBA"

The Phoenix Suns were hoping to prove to the world that they are better than the last time we saw them play basketball, in a Game 7 blowout to the lower-seeded Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. After a tumultuous offseason with trade rumors, ownership sanctions, and player extension drama, the Suns wanted to get their season off to a good start in a pre-season game against the Adelaide 36ers.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
FOX Sports

Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Jayson Tatum added 16 on Sunday as the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics opened under new coach Joe Mazzulla with a preseason 134-93 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Sam Hauser finished with 14 points for Boston, connecting on 5...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karl Anthony Towns#Basketball#Sports#The Western Conference
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out

The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan reveals he was “hell bent” on being a Laker

DeMar DeRozan believed he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers until the Westbrook trade scuttled plans. Five time All Star, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls sure has a soft spot for his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers; so much so that the 33-year old thought he would pitch tent with the Gold and Purple.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Evan Turner Takes A Shot At Giannis Antetokounmpo After The Superstar Said He'd Like To "Disappear" After Retiring From The NBA: "Buddy Like Attention Too Much For That"

Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely regarded now as the best player in the NBA and deservedly so. He got the proverbial monkey off his back by winning his first championship last year and in the process, dispelled all the talk about his style of play not being conducive to winning in the postseason.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy