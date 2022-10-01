Read full article on original website
‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns. “It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and...
APD and AISD police investigating possible threat made on social media
On Friday morning, September 30, 2022, school liaison officers were made aware of a possible threat via Snapchat at a local high school. The rumors of the post mentioned “CHS”, but after investigating, we do not believe these to be a threat towards Caprock High School. APD Officers...
ECU set to open second Branch in Canyon
Education Credit Union is taking advantage of the growth in north Canyon with its second branch inside the city limits. On Monday, ECU will open its new Canyon Branch on the corner of FM 2590 (VFW Road) and Hunsley Road, directly north of Toot’n Totum. During the time of transition, the current 4th Avenue ECU branch office will be temporarily closed starting Monday (Oct. 3) for remodeling.
‘You can walk away with a job’: Workforce Solutions & City of Amarillo hosting job fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair. The event will be on Tuesday, October 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. This event has been bringing the Panhandle’s top employers...
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 10:09 a.m. 9/30/22: The facility reopened this morning after it was determined that bad bugs weren't actually present at the facility. Amazon's statement:. Multiple pest control experts and a certified entomologist have not found any evidence of bed bugs anywhere in our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, the site will remain closed today for disinfecting, and we will resume normal operations on Friday, Sept 30.
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
Amarillo Animal Management Welfare offering free microchips for pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW) is offering free pet microchips throughout the month of October. AAMW is providing this technology free of charge and walk-ins are welcome. They are providing this technology service as part of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s...
Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather. Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside. BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during...
Amarillo Zoo set to host ‘Boo at the Zoo’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Zoo (AZ) announced “Boo at the Zoo” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. AZ states that admissions will end at 8:30 on the day of the event. According to the AZ Facebook post, tickets are priced at $6 per […]
Owens Corning Bomb Threat Reward
Owens Corning is giving up 2,500 Dollars for information leading to a bomb threat made recently to their facility. The threat was made on Tuesday, September 27. Randall County Sheriff’s and the Amarillo Police Bomb Squad were called out to check the facility, but did not find anything suspicious or unusual.
Updated Covid-19 Booster Shots & What You Need to Know
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 variants and subvariants continue to spread throughout the U.S. and as we approach the fall season, which means people will be spending more time indoors, many Americans are not up to date on their protection from COVID. Updated vaccines that are designed to...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 2022 Ram 2500 found
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has found the stolen vehicle. The 2022 Ram 2500 has been located and recovered.
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident
Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo. According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening. According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez...
Free pet microchips all October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced on Facebook that Animal Management and Welfare (AMW) will be offering free pet microchips all October. According to the COA Facebook post, AMW is offering free microchips on behalf of the “Return to Home Challenge” with the Maddie’s Fund organization. Officials state that pet microchips […]
Crime does pay
For anyone who is interested in helping out in the community, such as protecting the people, helping felons reenter into society or keeping felons behind bars, a career in criminal justice is a good fit. David M. Green, from the criminal justice department in Moore County, said, “The jobs you...
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Falcons vs West Texas A&M
Canyon, TEXAS (KOSA) - The UTPB Falcons faced the West Texas A&M Aggies. Look below for a more in-depth look on the highlights.
WT: Suspect who ‘made threatening statements’ identified
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Police Department has identified the accused suspect of making threatening statements while on the university’s Canyon campus as Kreamy Abdul White, 23. MyHighPlains.com previously reported that on Wednesday, University Police said that officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student […]
