Doctor performed unneeded surgeries on nearly 200 ‘extremely poor’ patients, feds say [The Charlotte Observer]

Read full article on original website
Related
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for "needy children," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," CBS Minnesota reports.Luger said the defendants are charged with federal crimes including "conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks," the station reported.Luger said the defendants took $250 million from a federal child nutrition program, which was to be used to...
New York City doctor, 72, faces 10 years in prison for $31M insurance fraud scheme where he performed unnecessary surgeries on more than 400 homeless people and drug addicts - and offered them 100% interest personal loans to cover costs
A New York City doctor pleaded guilty to being part of an evil scheme that involved performing unnecessary surgery on poor and destitute patients, some of whom were drug addicts, in order to scam insurance companies. Dr. Sady Ribeiro, 72, a pain-management doctor and surgeon, pleaded guilty Thursday to one...
NY doctor pleads guilty to performing unneeded surgeries in slip-and-fall scheme
New York Litigation Funding Company Operator Who Financed Fraudulent Lawsuits In Furtherance of the Scheme Previously Pled Guilty. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SADY RIBEIRO, a New York-licensed pain management doctor and surgeon, pled guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulent insurance reimbursements and other compensation from fraudulent trip-and-fall accidents.
Ohio Man, Who Conned People Out of $800,000 Pretending to be African Prince, Convicted of Fraud
Daryl Robert Harrison, 44, was convicted of fraud on Friday, after pretending to be a Ghanaian prince—cue Semmi pretending to be Prince Akeem in Coming to America. Harrison called himself Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, claiming to be a minister alongside his stepfather at Power House of Prayer Ministries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Walmart worker stole 1,000 iPads, Apple watches, feds say. He’s headed to prison
While working at a distribution center, he grabbed ‘hundreds of thousands’ of devices to sell
A Florida woman touted as a 'Mother Teresa' ran a $196 million Ponzi scheme, feds say
Federal prosecutors say Johanna Garcia's company wasn't a funding miracle for small businesses but a lucrative Ponzi scheme whose co-conspirators spent millions of dollars on luxury items.
Feds seize "staggering" amount of meth in fake Adderal pills laced with it
Providence, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Former official pleads guilty in welfare fraud scheme where money was funneled to prominent Mississippians including Brett Favre
A former top state official in Mississippi pleaded guilty Thursday to state and federal charges in connection to an embezzlement scheme that auditors say misused millions of welfare dollars, including funneling funds into projects linked to prominent Mississippians like former NFL star Brett Favre.
The California Woman Who Faked Being Kidnapped Has Been Sentenced To A Year And A Half In Prison
In 2016, she claimed two Latina women kidnapped and abused her — but she later admitted she made it all up.
U.S. fugitive known as 'Fat Leonard' apprehended in Venezuela after weeks on the run
A military contractor known as "Fat Leonard," who cut off his ankle bracelet and fled after he pleaded guilty in a major Navy corruption scandal, was apprehended in Venezuela, authorities said Wednesday. Leonard Glenn Francis, who was on house arrest in San Diego and weeks away from sentencing, removed his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for 11 fentanyl deaths
Aaron Broussard was sentenced to life in prison for 11 deaths that were tied to controlled substances he sold. Those who died thought they were taking Adderall, but they actually ingested fentanyl.
NYC prison guards plead guilty to taking over $40,000 in bribes to smuggle drugs, cell phones
One Rikers Island guard also facilitated an inmate's drug and contraband sales, according to the Department of Justice. Bribes totaled over $40,000.
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile
Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
Star 'pathologist' who performed numerous autopsies was a conman using fake credentials, says DOJ
Shawn Parcells was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after he profited from performing autopsies using false credentials, per the DOJ.
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing cash meant to help feed needy kids in 'staggering' Covid scheme
Federal prosecutors announced charges Tuesday against 47 people accused of carrying out the biggest Covid fraud scheme to date, a theft of $250 million through what officials described as a brazen and staggering plot that exploited a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. Prosecutors say a web...
'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight
"There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," US Attorney Gary Restaino said.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0