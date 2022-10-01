ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Doctor performed unneeded surgeries on nearly 200 ‘extremely poor’ patients, feds say [The Charlotte Observer]

By Charlotte Observer (NC)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 2 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Food scheme stole $250 million meant for "needy children," feds say

Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," CBS Minnesota reports.Luger said the defendants are charged with federal crimes including "conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and paying and receiving illegal kickbacks," the station reported.Luger said the defendants took $250 million from a federal child nutrition program, which was to be used to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

New York City doctor, 72, faces 10 years in prison for $31M insurance fraud scheme where he performed unnecessary surgeries on more than 400 homeless people and drug addicts - and offered them 100% interest personal loans to cover costs

A New York City doctor pleaded guilty to being part of an evil scheme that involved performing unnecessary surgery on poor and destitute patients, some of whom were drug addicts, in order to scam insurance companies. Dr. Sady Ribeiro, 72, a pain-management doctor and surgeon, pleaded guilty Thursday to one...
HOMELESS
InsuranceNewsNet

NY doctor pleads guilty to performing unneeded surgeries in slip-and-fall scheme

New York Litigation Funding Company Operator Who Financed Fraudulent Lawsuits In Furtherance of the Scheme Previously Pled Guilty. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SADY RIBEIRO, a New York-licensed pain management doctor and surgeon, pled guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulent insurance reimbursements and other compensation from fraudulent trip-and-fall accidents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Killer of Georgia woman who vanished in 1989 is identified 33 years later through genetic DNA profile

Georgia Investigators have solved a 33-year-old cold murder case with the help of genealogy DNA. More than three decades after Stacey Lyn Chahorski was reported missing in January 1989, investigators with Georgia’s Dade County determined she was killed by stunt driver Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI announced on Tuesday. The body of Chahorski was found last December near I-59, but it was not until earlier this year that the remains were positively identified, ABC News reported. Wise was killed in a car crash at the Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina in...
DADE COUNTY, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military

Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
