ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naugatuck, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Eyewitness News

Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane. They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah. The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue...
NEWTOWN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ct
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Eyewitness News

Groups aim to educate public service workers on student loan forgiveness

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of nonprofits, unions and government agencies want to help thousands of public service workers get their student loans forgiven. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program scheduled a number of workshops. Connecticut nonprofit and public sector borrowers can take advantage of the limited PSLF program...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says to expect rain from Ian's remnants on Saturday. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. The driver...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy