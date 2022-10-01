Read full article on original website
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
Newtown Fire Department responds to emergency sea plane landing
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Newtown fire Department said just before noon yesterday they responded to an emergency landing of a sea plane. They said the pilot was running low on fuel and made a unplanned landing in Lake Lillinonah. The pilot requested a few gallons of fuel to continue...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply
(WTNH) – Just in time for the colder weather, Congress approved an increase in energy assistance funding last week. The experts say the time to sign up is now. Last week, congress approved $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is administered by the state to help people pay […]
Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Health care unions call on Connecticut Department of Health to investigate Windham Hospital
WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Health professionals are calling on the Connecticut Department of Public Health to investigate Windham Hospital. The presidents of three local health care and nurses’ unions want the department of public health to investigate patient care at Windham Hospital after two of the three floors have been closed for more than a […]
Gov. Lamont announces $1 billion in supplemental federal funding for home heating assistance
Gov. Ned Lamont will participate in a news conference in New Haven today to announce $1 billion in emergency supplemental funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Coast Guard in Connecticut preparing to help with hurricane damage if needed
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescuing people from hazardous situations is what U.S. Coast Guard crews do so it’s no surprise crews were in Florida before, during, and after Hurricane Ian came ashore. “Our team’s as the storm moves through they’re going to be moving in behind the storm to neighborhoods that were hardest hit,” […]
Groups aim to educate public service workers on student loan forgiveness
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of nonprofits, unions and government agencies want to help thousands of public service workers get their student loans forgiven. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program scheduled a number of workshops. Connecticut nonprofit and public sector borrowers can take advantage of the limited PSLF program...
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida
How will Hurricane Ian impact us in CT this weekend. Friday marked the start of the last weekend for the Big E in West Springfield, MA. Meteorologist Mike Slifer says to expect rain from Ian's remnants on Saturday. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. The driver...
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
