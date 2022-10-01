Read full article on original website
Flags To Be Lowered On October 1 For “Vegas Strong Day”
Governor Sisolak is orderings flags be lowered on the anniversary of the October 1 Shooting. The Governor also proclaimed October 1, 2022 as Vegas Strong Day in Nevada.
Governor Sisolak orders flags to be flown at half-staff on fifth anniversary of 1 October
Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
