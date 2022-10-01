ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Register Citizen

Car crashes into WTNH News 8 building Sunday morning

NEW HAVEN — A car slammed into News 8/WTNH’s office building Sunday morning, police said. The crash took place around 4 a.m. at the corner of State and Elms streets, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. Jacobson said two passengers fled the scene following the crash....
NEW HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut

Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
recordpatriot.com

No injuries reported in Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus

Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday. It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street. Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed. It is unclear...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two coyote attacks were reported in Burlington over the weekend. Animal control confirmed to Channel 3 that the attacks involved dogs in the Johnnycake Mountain area of town. It said it suspected that since the attacks happened near each other, they involved the same pack of...
BURLINGTON, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police link three armed robberies to Naugatuck, Watertown thefts

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three armed robberies occurred in Waterbury on Friday, and police believe that they’re not only linked to each other, but to previous incidents in surrounding towns as well. According to the Waterbury Police Department, the first armed robbery took place at a 7/11 store located at 1664 Baldwin St. around 7 […]
WATERBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Thomaston police say lost child has been identified

THOMASTON, Conn. — Police said a child who was found has been identified. Thomaston police had asked for help Saturday evening. Police said in an email Sunday morning that the case was resolved. No other details were released. The child was found in Thomaston. --- Have a story idea...
THOMASTON, CT

