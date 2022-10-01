Read full article on original website
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
Register Citizen
Car crashes into WTNH News 8 building Sunday morning
NEW HAVEN — A car slammed into News 8/WTNH’s office building Sunday morning, police said. The crash took place around 4 a.m. at the corner of State and Elms streets, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. Jacobson said two passengers fled the scene following the crash....
Register Citizen
Bristol PD: Hartford man arrested in robbery at gunpoint, fleeing officers case
BRISTOL — Police arrested a 31-year-old Hartford man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint before crashing a car while attempting to flee from officers, officials said. The pursuit began when officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to Webster Bank on Farmington Avenue after a customer told police...
newstalknewengland.com
Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
recordpatriot.com
No injuries reported in Hartford fire
HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
Eyewitness News
Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Teen Robbed Moments After Getting Off School Bus
Police in Bridgeport are looking for the person that robbed a young teen on Wednesday. It happened during the late afternoon hours in the area of East Main Street. Officials say an 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus when, two minutes later, they were robbed. It is unclear...
Eyewitness News
Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington
BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two coyote attacks were reported in Burlington over the weekend. Animal control confirmed to Channel 3 that the attacks involved dogs in the Johnnycake Mountain area of town. It said it suspected that since the attacks happened near each other, they involved the same pack of...
Bristol Press
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982
As of September 1982, Julieanne Miller has been missing from her home at 27 Clinton Ave Old Saybrook, Connecticut. For 40 years this case has perplexed Old Saybrook Police. Police found her wallet, purse, glasses, credit cards, car, and Bo-Jo, her golden retriever.
Waterbury police link three armed robberies to Naugatuck, Watertown thefts
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three armed robberies occurred in Waterbury on Friday, and police believe that they’re not only linked to each other, but to previous incidents in surrounding towns as well. According to the Waterbury Police Department, the first armed robbery took place at a 7/11 store located at 1664 Baldwin St. around 7 […]
Yale Daily News
Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants
The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
Thomaston police say lost child has been identified
THOMASTON, Conn. — Police said a child who was found has been identified. Thomaston police had asked for help Saturday evening. Police said in an email Sunday morning that the case was resolved. No other details were released. The child was found in Thomaston. --- Have a story idea...
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Driver issued infraction for causing tractor trailer to crash in East Windsor
State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by...
