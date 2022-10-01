Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?
The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final regular season game at Busch Stadium
Albert Pujols is leaving Busch Stadium in the best way possible. The longtime St. Louis Cardinals star, in his final regular season home game before retirement, drilled a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. That marked No. 702 of his career. Pujols’ solo shot came off Roansy...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Column: Padres' long, bumpy road in 2022 leads to champagne-soaked playoff payoff
Loss by Brewers in Milwaukee sends team to first full-season playoff appearance since 2006
Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning
Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.
Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension
Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp
With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu ‘definitely’ gives team good injury news
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu believes his sore toe will be healthy enough for him to play for the Yankees In the postseason. “Definitely,” he said Saturday.
Rachel Nichols Addresses ESPN Controversy, Departure
The NBA reporter left the network last year over controversial comments regarding Maria Taylor and ESPN’s diversity history.
Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game
Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
What we learned as Giants walk off in final 2022 home game
SAN FRANCISCO -- A year after beating them 17 times in 19 meetings, the Giants lost the season series to the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks. But they at least finished on a high note. David Villar's walk-off single gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings Sunday...
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
Lakers News: Former Assistant Mike Penberthy Believes Russell Westbrook Was ‘Very Coachable’
Russell Westbrook will seemingly have a chance to redeem himself after a nightmare first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook ended 2021-22 averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, the 2017 NBA MVP shot just 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, was sloppy with the ball in his hands, and lacked effort on the defensive end.
