MLB

FanSided

Can Dodgers steal Aaron Judge from NL West rival Giants?

The AL MVP race between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge may soon morph from an on-field head-to-head into a debate within the Dodgers’ front office. Judge will hit the market this winter after drilling 60+ homers for a first-place Yankees team that believes they have a chance to run the table. Ohtani won’t be a free agent until after next season, and probably won’t be traded (to the Dodgers) until the Angels’ new ownership group assesses just how embarrassed they’d like to be, but there’s at least some chatter he’ll hit the market sooner than 2023-24.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
NBC Sports

Why Giants are shutting down Webb ahead of final 2022 start

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second straight year, Logan Webb was scheduled to pitch the Giants' final home game of the regular season at Oracle Park, but there will be no magical finish this time around. A few minutes after an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that officially eliminated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game

From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension

Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Celtics Role Player Reportedly Suffers Injury In Training Camp

With Boston Celtics center Robert Williams injured to start the season, Luke Kornet was vying for backup big man minutes during training camp. But Kornet’s candidacy to take on an increased role with the Celtics, at least at the beginning of the season, just took a hit. Kornet reportedly...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph amazingly gets triple-teamed during preseason game

Even in an NBA preseason game in Japan, opponents of the Warriors are so scared to get torched by Steph Curry that they will triple-team him. That exact scenario happened early in the Warriors' second preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at Saitama Super Arena. As Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better

The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants walk off in final 2022 home game

SAN FRANCISCO -- A year after beating them 17 times in 19 meetings, the Giants lost the season series to the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks. But they at least finished on a high note. David Villar's walk-off single gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings Sunday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Former Assistant Mike Penberthy Believes Russell Westbrook Was ‘Very Coachable’

Russell Westbrook will seemingly have a chance to redeem himself after a nightmare first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook ended 2021-22 averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists. However, the 2017 NBA MVP shot just 44.4% from the field and 29.8% from downtown, was sloppy with the ball in his hands, and lacked effort on the defensive end.
LOS ANGELES, CA

