Here's how the cast of the new Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial movie compares to the real-life people they're portraying

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has been turned into a movie by Tubi. Reuters/Reuters

Tubi released "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial" Friday.

The ripped-from-the-headlines drama depicts the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Heard, 36, and Depp, 59, spent six weeks in a Virginia court fighting liable and defamation cases.

Stories about both legal teams swirled throughout the six-week trial. Tubi/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heard, 36, and Depp, 59, fought multiple court cases against one another in a six-week-long trial in Virginia Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.

The legal battle took place from April to June. The testimonies uncovered disturbing details about their marriage. It was live-streamed and reported on widely, allowing the public to get every detail from the stand.

Social-media users debated every aspect of the case after listening to testimonies from the former couples' employees, family members, and doctors. Their "hot takes" are interspersed throughout the movie.

Hapka as Johnny Depp (left) and the real Depp (right). Tubi/ JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

"Days of Our Lives" star Mark Hapka plays Johnny Depp.

Depp brought a lawsuit against Heard in 2019 , accusing her of defaming him by identifying herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed .

While Heard didn't name Depp in the op-ed, Depp's lawyers said in the lawsuit it was "plainly" about him and that its "demonstrably false" allegations "devastated" his career and caused him to lose movie roles and face "public scorn."

He requested $50 million in damages at the time.

During the trial, Depp wore tinted glasses and bold accessories to court routinely, which Hapka does in the film as well.

Davis as Amber Heard (left) and the real Heard during the trial (right). Tubi/ JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Megan Davis plays Amber Heard.

Heard countersued , alleging Depp physically and emotionally abused her, and asked for $100 million in damages.

Heard wore conservative attire to court during the trial. Her suits were muted and her collars were high.

Davis' wardrobe echoes the looks the actress wore to court. She wears multiple earrings on the stand in the movie the way Heard did when she was on the stand.

Marty as attorney Camille Vasquez (left) and the real Vasquez (right). Tubi/ KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney Camille Vasquez represented Depp in court. Melissa Marty portrays her in "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial."

Vasquez was a prominent member of Depp's legal team and caught the world's attention while she was defending Depp. Some even speculated she was dating her client.

She called their assumptions "sexist" and has since moved on to another high-profile case involving "Yellowstone" star Q'orianka Kilcher.

In the film, Marty wears sharp blazers the way Vasquez did in court.

O'Keefe as Dr. Shannon Curry (left) and the real Dr. Curry (right). Tubi/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Casey O'Keefe plays clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry.

Dr. Curry was one of 40 witnesses called to testify in the trial. She spoke about her evaluation of Heard.

Carrig as Elaine Bredehoft (left) and the real Bredehoft (right). Tubi/ STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Elaine Bredehoft represented Heard in the trial. Mary Carrig played her in the movie.

Bredehoft was a member of Heard's legal team. The actress has since changed her legal representation.

Bredehoft's hair has a honey tone but Carrig wears a brighter shade of blonde in the movie. There is also a significant difference in their bangs.

Gibson as Judge Penney Azcarate (left) and the real Judge Azcarate (right). Shawn THEW / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Carrie Gibson plays Judge Penney Azcarate.

The judge has reddish brown hair but Gibson wore a salt and pepper combination on-screen. Gibson also left ditched the glasses.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Getty/Getty