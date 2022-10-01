ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Haitian advocates file lawsuit against Biden administration over Del Rio

A coalition of Haitian immigrant advocacy groups on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming authorities have not responded to freedom of information requests regarding the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September of last year. The lawsuit comes a year after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants encamped under a bridge…
NewsBreak
Citrus County Chronicle

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they...
Citrus County Chronicle

Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors told jurors Monday at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
AFP

In Brazil election, opinion polls the 'biggest loser'

Following a trend in recent years of underestimating voter support for Brexit and Donald Trump, opinion polls in Brazil were way off the mark for Sunday's first round of presidential elections. "We don't know if Bolsonaro made real advances or whether he already had this support" that polls failed to capture, Leandro Gabiati, director of the Dominium consultancy, told AFP. According to Mayra Goulart of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, there has been an "information blackout" in Brazil due to a pandemic-induced, two-year delay in the population census, held every 10 years.
Citrus County Chronicle

The Oath Keepers' Capitol riot trial, explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
Citrus County Chronicle

Insider Q&A: Privacy advocate sees growing public alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, has advocated in Washington for privacy protection for 25 years, warning about threats to online privacy. The Associated Press spoke recently with Chester about growing public concern and official action. Q: The Federal Trade Commission is...
Citrus County Chronicle

Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
Citrus County Chronicle

Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somali city

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people are dead after extremist fighters targeted local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region, which has been the center of a recent mobilization against the rebels. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for...
