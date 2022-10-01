Read full article on original website
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
Texas lawyer wins subpoena fight against Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team have lost a legal challenge to force a Texas podcaster who played a role in the Trump campaign's legal efforts to testify before a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
If Brazilian voters do reject Jair Bolsonaro, don’t expect him to go quietly | James N Green
The macho incumbent may try to attempt a US Capitol-style coup if defeated, says James N Green, professor of Brazilian history and culture at Brown University
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Brazil’s left went into Sunday’s election hoping for an outright majority for their candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right figurehead who has been Brazil’s president for the last four years. At the very least, they hoped for a commanding margin and...
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
Three years ago he was in prison. Now he's poised to be Brazil's next president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's comeback attests to concerns about inequality that have helped bring a new wave of leftists to power across Latin America.
Haitian advocates file lawsuit against Biden administration over Del Rio
A coalition of Haitian immigrant advocacy groups on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, claiming authorities have not responded to freedom of information requests regarding the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September of last year. The lawsuit comes a year after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants encamped under a bridge…
GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
Republicans are using the defeat of a voting suit brought by a group founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams to attack her legitimacy as a voting rights advocate.
Brazil's far-right president Bolsonaro, favored left-wing Lula headed for run-off in Brazil's polarizing election
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right leader, is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva -- a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges.
Brazilians shocked as Bolsonaro’s strong election showing defies expectations
Tears filled Beatriz Simões’s eyes as she digested Jair Bolsonaro’s startlingly strong performance in Sunday’s Brazilian election. Hours earlier the 34-year-old publicist had been convinced a hope-filled dawn was coming with the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s next leader. But...
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they...
No charges filed in fatal Secret Service shooting outside ambassador’s residence
Federal prosecutors aren’t filing charges against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The U.S. Attorney’s office said there was...
‘We want no more hatred’: leftwing ex-president Lula on verge of comeback in Brazil
Brazil’s leftwing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appeared on the verge of a startling political comeback on Sunday as more than 156 million Brazilians took part in the country’s most important election in decades. As the veteran ex-president cast his vote in Brazil’s industrial heartlands...
Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors told jurors Monday at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In Brazil election, opinion polls the 'biggest loser'
Following a trend in recent years of underestimating voter support for Brexit and Donald Trump, opinion polls in Brazil were way off the mark for Sunday's first round of presidential elections. "We don't know if Bolsonaro made real advances or whether he already had this support" that polls failed to capture, Leandro Gabiati, director of the Dominium consultancy, told AFP. According to Mayra Goulart of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, there has been an "information blackout" in Brazil due to a pandemic-induced, two-year delay in the population census, held every 10 years.
The Oath Keepers' Capitol riot trial, explained
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
Insider Q&A: Privacy advocate sees growing public alarm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, has advocated in Washington for privacy protection for 25 years, warning about threats to online privacy. The Associated Press spoke recently with Chester about growing public concern and official action. Q: The Federal Trade Commission is...
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
Al-Shabab attack kills at least 12 people in Somali city
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people are dead after extremist fighters targeted local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region, which has been the center of a recent mobilization against the rebels. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for...
