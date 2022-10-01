Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening
Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'
SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October
FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
Name your own adoption fee at 'Empty the Shelters' beginning October 1st
SAN ANTONIO – The Empty the Shelters adoption event presented by the Animal Defense League and the Bissell Pet Foundation takes place on Oct. 1. Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, helping more than 118,000 pets find their forever home. The event will...
AccessAbility Fest at Hemisfair
October is Texas Disability Awareness Month. According to the American Community Survey, 1 in 7 San Antonio residents live with a disability. We're sitting down with Lisa Santoyo from disABILITYsa and 2018 Fiesta Especial King Tommy Flores to talk about the Abilitystrong Parade happening this weekend, and their mission to end the stigma around disability.
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
Our Lady of the Lake hosts Purple Run for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the most recent statistics show, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 23 percent increase in Domestic Violence-related murders in Texas. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting the 10th annual Purple...
Formerly food insecure San Antonio businesswoman shares story with D.C. politicians
SAN ANTONIO - A pair of San Antonians are making a big impact in helping shape national food insecurity policy. As politicians work on strategies to end hunger and increase healthy eating, formerly homeless Lawson Picasso shared her story this week in Washington D.C. "At a point very early on...
San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
Money Wise Wednesday
Investing in your future can set you up for success when you have a team behind you every step of the way. In today's "Money Wise Wednesday," Davidson Capital Management has some tips on rules when it comes to investing. Take a look for some advice from an expert!. Davidson...
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Pivotal matchups in our 6th week of high school football. We have all your scores and highlights!
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
Texas Rangers assist in Bandera County disappearances, one woman still missing
Bandera County sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Texas Rangers as they investigate the mysterious disappearances of four people. News 4 Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila spoke to the mother of the one woman who remains missing and was the first to vanish. Jordan Tompkins went missing in April. Her...
GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
Speeding driver dies after being thrown from vehicle after crashing into parked truck
SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after crashing into a parked truck on the East Side. The deadly incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday along South Pine Street and Alabama Street. Police said they were called out for a car driving too fast. When they arrived on the scene,...
San Antonio Police officer shoots suspect who hit him with a vehicle while trying to flee
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer shot a man on the North Side after disturbance. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after an officer spotted a suspect that fled from him the night...
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
