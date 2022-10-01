ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening

Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Witte Museum showcases special fall exhibitions, including 'Monster Fish'

SAN ANTONIO – As fall kicks in, the Witte Museum is showcasing new special exhibitions for the new season, including National Geographic’s “Monster Fish.”. If you’re a big fan of the show, you don’t want to miss seeing a rare, colossal, enormous fish and learn how people depended on them and the mythical stories they would say about “Monster Fish.” This exhibit will be showcased from October 8th to January 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alpaca fall festival officially opens in October

FLORESVILLE, Texas - The Black Barn Alpacas in Floresville are hosting their first fall festival. The event will have live music, carnival games, pumpkin painting, alpaca petting, and more. Throughout October, visitors can stop by on:. Fridays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Noon to...
FLORESVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
news4sanantonio.com

AccessAbility Fest at Hemisfair

October is Texas Disability Awareness Month. According to the American Community Survey, 1 in 7 San Antonio residents live with a disability. We're sitting down with Lisa Santoyo from disABILITYsa and 2018 Fiesta Especial King Tommy Flores to talk about the Abilitystrong Parade happening this weekend, and their mission to end the stigma around disability.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The St Jude Dream Home#Chair King S Backyard
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio College gets certified with the 'Seal of Excelencia'

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio College has been certified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia for 2022. This National Certification is awarded to institutions for service to Latino students, demonstrated through data, evidence-based practices, and leadership. The interim president of SAC Doctor Francisco Solis says they are deeply...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Money Wise Wednesday

Investing in your future can set you up for success when you have a team behind you every step of the way. In today's "Money Wise Wednesday," Davidson Capital Management has some tips on rules when it comes to investing. Take a look for some advice from an expert!. Davidson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

GUILTY: Man convicted of murdering his stepfather in March of 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been convicted guilty of murdering his stepfather back in March of 2021. The shooting occurred at a home on Alvarez Place near Nogalitos Street on the South Side of town. According to the police, Jarren Diego Garcia shot his stepfather several times...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy