Merced, CA

Driver on fentanyl causes head-on crash in Merced, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three people were hospitalized after a woman under the influence of fentanyl crashed into their vehicle, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 10:00 a.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Parsons and Gerard avenues for a report of a head-on crash.

When officers arrived, they found an adult and two juveniles suffering from injuries inside of a car.

All three were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that 24-year-old Patricia Garrett had been driving under the influence of fentanyl when she veered into the opposite lane of traffic for an unknown reason.

Investigators said Garrett’s truck ended up in the path of the on-coming car, slamming head-on into it.

Garrett was taken to a hospital to have her injuries treated and was later arrested for DUI causing injury and other charges.

