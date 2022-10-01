ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Dead Birds#Hpai#The Game Commission
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota

Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WRAL News

Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

BERLIN — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
ANIMALS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fall fire season on the Daniel Boone National Forest

With the start of Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season this Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service encourages visitors to take care to recreate responsibly and reduce their risk of starting a forest fire. “As fall weather moves in and temperatures drop, we expect that more and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone

A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
MONTANA STATE
KROC News

What’s Happening to the Caribou at the Minnesota Zoo?

You're walking around the Minnesota Zoo checking out all of the amazing animals when you turn a corner and it's as if you walked into a spooky, live Halloween exhibit! It looks like the caribou got into a bad fight or something because their antlers look absolutely nasty. What the heck is going on?
ANIMALS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations

Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input...
FISHING
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Grizzly Bear Research Trapping to Take Place this Fall

Let the conservation captures begin as Grand Teton National Park (GRTE) biologists team up with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) this October. “As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park,” GRTE announced today.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy