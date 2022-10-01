Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Huge Bull Elk With Enormous Antlers Gets Tangled in Fencing
The elk was spotted in the middle of a busy intersection in Colorado, with around 30 feet of fencing tangled in its antlers.
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Wolf Acting Strangely Towards People: 'Not Normal Behavior'
The wolf is displaying "little-to-no-fear" of people and was chasing and eating grasshoppers, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said.
Wyoming Hunter Bags Massive Once-in-a-Lifetime Mule Deer Buck
Hunting season’s in full swing across many regions in the U.S. But, in Wyoming, one lucky hunter bagged a massive non-typical once-in-a-lifetime mule deer buck. And, after a difficult stalk, the experience promises to give way to some incredible hunting tales. Photos of the massive buck can be seen below.
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota
Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows
BERLIN — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
Hy-Vee stores pull certain cheese products due to listeria concerns
Hy-Vee stores in the midwest will be pulling certain cheese products due to listeria concerns.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fall fire season on the Daniel Boone National Forest
With the start of Kentucky’s fall forest fire hazard season this Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service encourages visitors to take care to recreate responsibly and reduce their risk of starting a forest fire. “As fall weather moves in and temperatures drop, we expect that more and...
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
What’s Happening to the Caribou at the Minnesota Zoo?
You're walking around the Minnesota Zoo checking out all of the amazing animals when you turn a corner and it's as if you walked into a spooky, live Halloween exhibit! It looks like the caribou got into a bad fight or something because their antlers look absolutely nasty. What the heck is going on?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Final report: Dam breaching 'centerpiece' of restoring Snake River fish populations
Breaching the dams on the lower Snake River is the "centerpiece action" to restoring salmon and steelhead populations, according to a final report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. The White House on Friday, Sept. 30, released the report, "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead." It includes input...
Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Elk Kill From Entire Pack Of Wolves
Work smarter, not harder. In the wild, it’s first come first serve, survival of the fittest, only the strong survive, and most critters will go to extreme lengths to make sure they get fed. But… even in the wild, there’s such as thing as freeloaders, and I’m not talking...
Grand Teton National Park Grizzly Bear Research Trapping to Take Place this Fall
Let the conservation captures begin as Grand Teton National Park (GRTE) biologists team up with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) this October. “As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park,” GRTE announced today.
Comments / 0