wgnradio.com
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group continues to provide Chicago with premier haunted houses
Steve Dale speaks with Bryan Kopp, Senior General Manager of Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, about the 13th Floor Haunted House in Schiller Park and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted House. Bryan talks about what you can expect from both attractions this season and shares that a portion of the Joliet Haunted Prison takes place in the actual prison.
Northern Illinois Corn Mazes Promise Fall Fun for Residents as Halloween Nears
Fall is very much in the air in Illinois, and countless family farms are opening up their annual corn mazes to those looking to get out and enjoy the season!. Whether it’s buying pumpkins, grabbing a cup of hot apple cider, or simply listening to the wind blow through the cornfields, there’s something for everyone at each of these attractions.
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
offmetro.com
10 Fun Things To Do In Chicago During The Winter
Chicago winter is unpredictable and whimsical, but this is exactly why people love it so much! With high chances of amazing snowy days and freezing temperatures, the city transforms into a winter wonderland between October and March (sometimes even April). Plus, you may even be “lucky” enough to catch a...
Chicago's 'Halloweek' celebration includes parades, trick-or-treating events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is just around the corner, and the City of Chicago is ready to get in the Halloween spirit.For the third straight year, there will be a weeklong celebration in the city, appropriately dubbed Halloweeek.The festivities kick off on Saturday, October 22nd with the Upside Down Parade in Washington Park. The event gets its name because costumed families will be the parade as they walk through the park. Then, from Monday October 24th through Friday the 28th, there will be "Halloweek on the Block" traditional trick-or-treating events across the city. And finally, on Saturday October 29th, the "Arts in the Dark" parade will take place in the Loop on State Street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. between Lake and Van Buren.
Latin Grammy-nominated group Mariachi Herencia De Mexico performing at the McAninch Arts Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a special Hispanic Heritage Month performance happening in the western suburbs.Chicago's own Mariachi Herencia De Mexico is bringing their tour to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn. The event takes place at 3 p.m.The group is Latin Grammy nominated and their show will feature special guest -- singer-songwriter Lupita Infante.Tickets start at $42.You can get them online by visiting atthemac.org.
fox32chicago.com
Florida shelter pets will arrive in Chicago Tuesday, freeing space for dogs and cats lost in hurricane
CHICAGO - PAWS volunteers will return to Chicago on Tuesday with dozens of pets from Florida shelters crowded with animals after Hurricane Ian. All the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens heading to Chicago were in shelters in the Naples and Fort Meyers areas before Hurricane Ian hit. They are being...
exoticspotter.com
Nissan Skyline | Spotted in Chicago, Illinois
Wow is that a real Z-Tune or just a body kit? Either way, amazing to see something like this in Chicago! L/F.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
NBC Chicago
11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, and More
Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues. Apple Picking Near Chicago. All Seasons Orchard. Located at...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
Famous Chicagoland tractor and truck museum auctioning its multimillion-dollar collection
The George and June Schaaf Truck and Tractor Museum is closing after three decades and its collection of restored vehicles is being auctioned on October 1.
CTA celebrates 75 years with free vintage bus, train rides through Loop
The CTA celebrates its diamond jubilee with free rides on vintage trains and buses Saturday.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to skillets and sweets
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Sunrise Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant. Located at 10643 S. Pulaski in Chicago, they are known for serving breakfast foods, like waffles, skillets, and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Beverly Bakery and Cafe, located at 10528 S. Western in Chicago. They are known for serving donuts, crepes, and have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu.
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:· Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Halloween stores are in full swing
Frost is in the air, pumpkin spice is everywhere and spooky decorations have exploded in front yards across the Southland, which means it’s time for the seasonal Halloween stores to start popping up like zombies from the boneyard. Spirit Halloween, a seasonal retailer that operates in empty storefronts in...
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
