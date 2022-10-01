Read full article on original website
Jim McKee: Lincoln mansions hidden in plain sight
Although obviously detracted by the economic depression of the 1890s, Lincoln was becoming a center of Nebraska business growth, partially spurred by suburban communities like College View, Normal, Bethany, University Place and Havelock. As business and personal wealth increased there was attendant interest in building, not only mansion-sized homes, but...
This 'North Omaha Cat Lady' has attracted 2.5 million followers on TikTok
OMAHA -- Caerhl Irey can’t exactly explain how a jolly, plus-sized woman with gray hair, a grandma-type who goes by the name "North Omaha Cat Lady," has 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Her videos have 89 million "likes." “I’m sort of a buffet,” she suggests. That description...
Reynolds, Margaret
June 15, 1951 - September 25, 2022. Margaret L. (Peg) Reynolds, 71 of Lincoln, NE passed away September 25, 2022. She was born June 15, 1951, in Beatrice, NE to John and Dorothy Upton. Peg spent her younger years growing up on a farm at McCool Junction, NE. She spent her career working for various organizations and some of the favorite places she shared her talents were the York County Extension Service, First National Bank of York, the Nebraska Legislature and for the last 25 years was a Customer Service Ag Specialist for Snyder Industries in Lincoln – a career she loved so much because of all the dear friends she considered family.
Baylor Evnen, LLP announces new attorney
Makenzie Falcon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation and employment practice groups. Falcon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and served for two years as a Baylor Evnen law clerk prior to passing the bar. She received certificates of concentrated study in human resource law, employment law, and labor law, in addition to the CALI Award in mental health law. Though originally from South Dakota, Falcon is excited to pursue her legal career in Nebraska with Baylor Evnen.
