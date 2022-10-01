ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift

Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Flowers#Supermodel#Real Housewives#Pattypopculture#Tiktoker
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy