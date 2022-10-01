Read full article on original website
Related
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Hypebae
Bella Hadid’s Sexy Braided Ponytail Gives Her an Instant Face Lift
Bella Hadid is one of the only people who could make a braided ponytail look sleek and chic. The supermodel was one of the attendees at Beyoncé‘s birthday bash and gave the classic daytime braided style an effortless evening appeal. Hadid’s expensive brunette tresses were stretched back into a slicked-back ponytail giving her an instantaneous snatched facelift, with her ends plaited down to meet the hip. To create an editorial look in modelesque fashion, her hair was split into two sections, coordinating a matching swinging braid for mega whip action.
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Britney Spears slams son Jayden saying he's mad he won't get anymore money soon
Britney Spears has publicly called out her youngest son Jayden, 15, after he and his brother Sean Preston, 16, commented on their mum's recent behaviour. In a three-minute long audio recording, that has since been deleted from her Instagram account, Britney addressed her estranged son and criticised him for 'undermining' her, 'just like my whole family.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Grimes Shares Rare Pic of Her and Elon Musk's Daughter Amid Surgery Rumors
Grimes has shared a rare picture of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk—whom she shares with ex Elon Musk—just after the "Oblivion" singer shared what appeared to be her face post-surgery on Saturday. The Canadian musician made headlines in August when her former partner Musk did his best...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
Charlize Theron says after 25 years in Hollywood, she has 'never been at Kim Kardashian level' fame
Charlize Theron is getting candid about her personal life. The actress, 47, spoke with Harper’s Bazaar for their October cover issue all about parenting, navigating the dating world and her experience after 25 years in Hollywood. "I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is,"...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
bravotv.com
Phaedra Parks Shows Off Her Fierce “Soccer Mom” Style
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is a “mama bear” on the field while supporting her sons. Phaedra Parks tends to rock statement-making fashion everywhere she goes, and yes, that even applies to the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game. In a September 19 Instagram post, The...
Comments / 2