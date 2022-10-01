ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Sports

Where do Arizona Diamondbacks rank in Statcast’s newest metric?

Baseball metrics tracker Statcast on Thursday released its leaderboard for position player arm strength for each of the past three seasons. The metric calculates the average velocity of a given throw and averages out a certain percentage depending on the player’s position. For example, first basemen are ranked based on the average of the top 1% of their throws. The rest of the infield is averaged out by their top 5% of throws, while it’s the top 10% for outfielders.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 174 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .264 batting average with a .683...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Torey Lovullo
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Outright Three

A trio of players designated for assignment by the Angels last week — right-hander Mike Mayers, first baseman Mike Ford and outfielder Magneuris Sierra — went unclaimed on outright waivers, per the league’s transactions log at MLB.com. All three were assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. All three can reject the assignment in favor of free agency right now, though that’s largely a moot point, as all three can also become free agents after the season concludes.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo

Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Triple A#Giants
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy