Baseball metrics tracker Statcast on Thursday released its leaderboard for position player arm strength for each of the past three seasons. The metric calculates the average velocity of a given throw and averages out a certain percentage depending on the player’s position. For example, first basemen are ranked based on the average of the top 1% of their throws. The rest of the infield is averaged out by their top 5% of throws, while it’s the top 10% for outfielders.

