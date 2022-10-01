Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.”
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks’ final series of season in Milwaukee
Diamondbacks at Brewers When: 4:40 p.m., Monday. Where: Miller Park, Milwaukee. Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (3-4, 5.98) vs. Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05). ...
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly has rough outing in loss to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco Giants (79-78) moved above .500 for...
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Where do Arizona Diamondbacks rank in Statcast’s newest metric?
Baseball metrics tracker Statcast on Thursday released its leaderboard for position player arm strength for each of the past three seasons. The metric calculates the average velocity of a given throw and averages out a certain percentage depending on the player’s position. For example, first basemen are ranked based on the average of the top 1% of their throws. The rest of the infield is averaged out by their top 5% of throws, while it’s the top 10% for outfielders.
Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 174 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .264 batting average with a .683...
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Trayce Thompson Back With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night with their magic number to secure home-field advantage through the World Series down to one. The Dodgers are in the midst of a record-setting season but one in which they are just 8-5 against the...
Angels Outright Three
A trio of players designated for assignment by the Angels last week — right-hander Mike Mayers, first baseman Mike Ford and outfielder Magneuris Sierra — went unclaimed on outright waivers, per the league’s transactions log at MLB.com. All three were assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. All three can reject the assignment in favor of free agency right now, though that’s largely a moot point, as all three can also become free agents after the season concludes.
Dodgers: D-Backs Triple-A Affiliate Championship Celebrates in Another Teams Pool
The Reno Aces celebration looked familiar to many Dodger fans
Cubs Outright Michael Hermosillo
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales relays. Chicago had designated him for assignment earlier in the week. It’s been a tough season for Hermosillo, who re-signed with the Cubs on a major league deal this past offseason. After breaking camp with...
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman’s Go-Ahead Hit, Six-Walk Inning Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their single-season franchise wins record with their 110th victory of the season thanks to a three-run seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies. Freddie Freeman started the scoring with a one-out RBI base hit in the bottom of the third, putting the Dodgers up 1-0,...
Christian McCaffrey likely to play for Panthers vs. Cardinals, per report
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is likely to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. McCaffrey was listed as questionable going into the contest with a thigh injury after missing two days of practice this week. And despite being limited in the only...
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
