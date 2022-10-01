Dansville man dies in Ingham Co. car crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 52-year-old man from Dansville is dead after a crash on Dakin Road in Ingham Township.

The man, who has not been named, was traveling near Clark Road when he crashed into a tree.

There were no passengers in his car.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.