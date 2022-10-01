ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bensalem Township, PA
Bensalem Township, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sex#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 20 best in U.S. for foodies: study

The term “foodie” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads.”. You may know a few of these trendy gastro-enthusiasts yourself, especially if you live in Pennsylvania, as a new study has ranked one city in the Keystone State among the top 20 best for foodies in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy