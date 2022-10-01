STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Margaret Mary “Marguerite” Puccerella (nee Battle), 77, a dedicated matriarch and grandmother who was known for her work ethic and commitment to education, died Oct. 1 after a battle with breast cancer. The Brooklyn native was a feisty redhead from the very beginning, said family. In recent years, Marguerite was very active at St. Roch’s Church, holding leadership roles in the St. Ann’s Society and Senior Group. An avid reader, crocheter, and baker, Marguerite loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Marguerite valued education. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and Midwood High School. She received an associate degree from New York City Community College, and had been credits away from a Bachelor of Accounting from Brooklyn College. Marguerite was always hard-working. While in school, she worked as a Manager of Housekeeping for Sheridan-Atlantic Hotels and an Accountant for Lehman Brothers. She also helped with family-owned businesses, including a Carvel shop in Brooklyn and the Ski Inn at Hunter Mountain. Marguerite enjoyed skiing in her youth, a past time she shared with her late husband Albert Puccerella Jr.

