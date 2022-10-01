ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: NDA’s Lola Dineen continues her run of cross country dominance; Tottenville picks up key win on the pitch

Six coaches reported their results last week and Staten Island schools continued to build on successful seasons across the gamut of the local sports landscape. While Notre Dame Academy’s Lola Dineen continues to excel on the cross country circuit, Tottenville picked up a big win on the soccer pitch.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Education
Staten Island, NY
Sports
Staten Island, NY
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings

Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Staten Island Parent

The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey

Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police

Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
NEWBURGH, NY
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 2, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Margaret Mary “Marguerite” Puccerella (nee Battle), 77, a dedicated matriarch and grandmother who was known for her work ethic and commitment to education, died Oct. 1 after a battle with breast cancer. The Brooklyn native was a feisty redhead from the very beginning, said family. In recent years, Marguerite was very active at St. Roch’s Church, holding leadership roles in the St. Ann’s Society and Senior Group. An avid reader, crocheter, and baker, Marguerite loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Marguerite valued education. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and Midwood High School. She received an associate degree from New York City Community College, and had been credits away from a Bachelor of Accounting from Brooklyn College. Marguerite was always hard-working. While in school, she worked as a Manager of Housekeeping for Sheridan-Atlantic Hotels and an Accountant for Lehman Brothers. She also helped with family-owned businesses, including a Carvel shop in Brooklyn and the Ski Inn at Hunter Mountain. Marguerite enjoyed skiing in her youth, a past time she shared with her late husband Albert Puccerella Jr.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy