HS Sports Notebook: NDA’s Lola Dineen continues her run of cross country dominance; Tottenville picks up key win on the pitch
Six coaches reported their results last week and Staten Island schools continued to build on successful seasons across the gamut of the local sports landscape. While Notre Dame Academy’s Lola Dineen continues to excel on the cross country circuit, Tottenville picked up a big win on the soccer pitch.
HS football: After regulation ends scoreless, Port Richmond comes to life in OT -- wins on two-point conversion
Friday night’s game between Port Richmond (1-2) and host Mckee/Staten Island Tech (2-2) was seemingly destined to come down to one play, one way or another. Red Raiders coach Lou Vesce would have it no other way. After four scoreless quarters and 48 minutes of uneventful football between the...
HS football: Monsignor Farrell’s lethal ground attack paves the way to big win over St. Peter’s
Monsignor Farrell set the tone early behind a dominant rushing game as six different rushers combined for 401 yards on the ground en route to a 40-0 CHSFL victory over visiting St. Peter’s on Saturday in Oakwood. The Lions, who received two touchdowns apiece from Mauricio Cetina (game-high 117...
HS football: Petrides drops 18-0 decision to Frederick Douglass
Petrides was shut out for the second straight week as it dropped an 18-0 PSAL B Conference decision to Frederick Douglass on Sunday at home in rainy conditions. The Panthers, who trailed 8-0 at the half, fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the league. They lost 46-0 to Philip A Randolph last week.
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
What Rutgers’ Greg Schiano, Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about fiery 4th quarter confrontation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midway through the fourth quarter, with the final result long decided, Rutgers’ meeting with No. 3 Ohio State exploded into a fiery confrontation between coaches Greg Schiano and Ryan Day. Here’s how it unfolded:. The Buckeyes, leading 49-10 with nine minutes to play, faked...
Braves sweep slumping Mets to take control in NL East
The New York Mets’ dream season is heading toward a nightmare finish. The Atlanta Braves completed a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday to take control of the National League East. And the Braves did it in style, beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday,...
Atlanta Braves use long ball to take sole possession of first place from New York Mets
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson isn’t surprised the Atlanta Braves have fought back to climb atop the NL East. He’s just surprised it took this long to get there. “Just keep going,” Swanson said. “This is no time to celebrate. There’s four games left. So much left to be had of this season.”
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Wagner live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
Yankees lose cold, miserable slog to Orioles; Aaron Judge homerless again
If Aaron Judge makes history, it’ll be in enemy territory. Judge missed out on his final chance to pass Roger Maris in the Bronx as the Yankees lost, 3-1, to the Orioles on Sunday before 44,332 fans. It was the Yankees’ last regular season home game of the season....
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey
Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
Yankees blast Orioles, Nestor Cortes makes ace case as playoffs loom
Aaron Judge will get one more chance to break Roger Maris’ record in front of his home crowd. Judge remained stuck on 61 home runs as Nestor Cortes dominated in a 8-0 blowout of the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. On a chilly, rain-delayed afternoon, Judge went 0-for-2,...
NBC New York
3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police
Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
Yankees’ Zack Britton suffers new arm setback | What it means
It’s entirely possible Zack Britton has pitched his last game for the Yankees. Left arm fatigue forced the left-handed reliever to abruptly depart from the sixth inning from Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. “Hopefully nothing too serious,” manager Aaron Boone said. Want...
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 2, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Margaret Mary “Marguerite” Puccerella (nee Battle), 77, a dedicated matriarch and grandmother who was known for her work ethic and commitment to education, died Oct. 1 after a battle with breast cancer. The Brooklyn native was a feisty redhead from the very beginning, said family. In recent years, Marguerite was very active at St. Roch’s Church, holding leadership roles in the St. Ann’s Society and Senior Group. An avid reader, crocheter, and baker, Marguerite loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Marguerite valued education. She graduated from St. Rose of Lima Elementary School and Midwood High School. She received an associate degree from New York City Community College, and had been credits away from a Bachelor of Accounting from Brooklyn College. Marguerite was always hard-working. While in school, she worked as a Manager of Housekeeping for Sheridan-Atlantic Hotels and an Accountant for Lehman Brothers. She also helped with family-owned businesses, including a Carvel shop in Brooklyn and the Ski Inn at Hunter Mountain. Marguerite enjoyed skiing in her youth, a past time she shared with her late husband Albert Puccerella Jr.
fox5ny.com
High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
