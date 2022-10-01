Two Texas men who are accused of shooting migrants were arrested, Radar has learned.Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard were booked into the El Paso County jail on charges of manslaughter after one migrant was fatally shot and another was wounded on Sept. 27.“We don’t have a lot of information but what we know is very concerning. This is something that somehow we were expecting because of the circumstances happening in Texas," Fernando Garcia, with the Border Network for Human Rights, said.One of the suspects is reportedly a warden at a jail in the area. According to the Texas Department of...

3 DAYS AGO