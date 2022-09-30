Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
Ian left a trail of destruction stretching from the Caribbean to the Carolinas. Here's a closer look
Whether as a hurricane, tropical storm or disorganized system, Ian's combination of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge left a trail of destruction wherever it moved.
Watch a family return to their unrecognizable home after Hurricane Ian
As the search for hurricane survivors continues following Hurricane Ian, evacuees are unsure what the future holds after they return to their destroyed homes in Florida. CNN’s Jim Acosta reports.
Florida firefighter rescues little girl who was trapped in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
A Florida firefighter is being hailed a hero after a photo captured him rescuing a young girl who was trapped in floodwaters from Hurricane Ian, First Coast News reported.
CNN reporter presses DeSantis about Florida evacuation orders
CNN’s Nadia Romero speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the timing of the evacuation orders in Lee County, as officials are facing mounting questions about why the first mandatory evacuations weren’t ordered until a day before Ian’s landfall.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida governor defends the timing of Lee County officials' evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders.
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida woman sees car she thought was skipping the gas line, pulls gun on them, gets arrested
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is sitting in the Lee County Jail Sunday after pulling a gun on a car she thought was skipping the line to get gas at a Fort Myers gas station. The Fort Myers Police Department said 59-year-old Terri Lynn Johns was arrested...
Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard identified by CNN as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Huerta
"Perla," the woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, has been identified by CNN as Perla Huerta, who served as a counterintelligence agent and combat medic specialist in the US Army until August.
42 reported dead from Ian in Lee County; sheriff says looters will be ‘carried out’
More deaths from Hurricane Ian were reported Sunday during a press conference held by the Lee County sheriff, along with other sheriffs from across the state.
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022.
Alligators, Sharks Spotted by Rescue Crews in Florida Streets Following Hurricane Ian
Adding more stress, Alligators and sharks were spotted in Florida as rescue crews searched through the destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind. Fox 35 reports that the Edgewater Police Department and the National Guard evacuated 75 people from their houses on Friday (September 30th). Crews then worked to drain the water, clear trees, and restore power post Hurricane Ian.
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
Internet’s Fears Come to Life As Shark Swims Through Florida Streets Post Hurricane Ian: VIDEO
On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in Florida, one man captured what many thought was another internet hoax – a shark swimming in the streets of Fort Myers. Severe storms and inclement weather have led to heavy flooding in the Fort Myers region. What was originally thought to be another fake video turned out to be very real as the huge fish swam through the streets of a local neighborhood.
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island 'is cut off from the world right now'
Ian has left at least two people dead on the barrier island on the Gulf of Mexico, and volunteers from Louisiana's Cajun Navy and other rescue groups have been out on boats checking on the roughly 200 households that did not evacuate.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies form human chain to save woman from rushing flood waters amid Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Deputies formed a human chain to rescue a woman who was trapped in rushing floodwaters during Hurricane Ian. The rescue took place on Thursday after the woman's car was swept away by an extreme current. The current was in floodwaters at Dean and Lake...
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
