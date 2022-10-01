Read full article on original website
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’
A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
Russian Ships Spotted Near Nord Stream Pipelines Before Explosions: Report
The Russian embassy in the U.S. mocked the claims, saying that American "legislators perhaps... have a better view from the top of Capitol Hill."
Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown
President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
Ex-CIA director shares the most likely suspect for Nord Stream leaks
Former CIA director John Brennan talks with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the recent draft order from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the recent unexplained leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
Russian State TV Tells Putin to Finalize Plans for Nuclear Strike on NATO
A Russian state TV commentator on Thursday called on President Vladimir Putin to form a plan for a nuclear attack against NATO. In a video posted to Twitter by Francis Scarr of BBC News, Igor Korotchenko spoke about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Moscow's state-run TV Channel 1.
BBC
Nord Stream: Sweden finds new leak in Russian gas pipeline
Sweden has found a new leak in a major undersea pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to the EU - making it the fourth discovered this week. Denmark and Sweden reported gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines earlier this week. Nato said the incidents were the result...
The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns
Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says
Putin is likely humiliated as Russia's military losses mount in Ukraine, a Russia expert told Insider. Such defeats are made worse due to the US, UK, and other NATO allies aiding Ukraine's cause. "He misjudged the resilience of the West," Simon Miles, a Duke professor said of Putin. When Russian...
Chinese State Media Warns Russia-Ukraine War 'Spiraling Out of Control'
The war between Russia and Ukraine is "spiraling out of control," according to the former head of a Chinese state-run newspaper. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, attributed his comment to the continuing threat of nuclear warfare, voter referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and mysterious circumstances surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.
Ukrainian military intelligence claims the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is now 'very high,' report says
The Ukrainian military isn't taking Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats lightly. The Russian president last week in a brazen escalation of his war in Ukraine made a thinly-veiled threat of nuclear warfare, warning that "this is not a bluff." Several intelligence experts have since said that the threat of nuclear war...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?
WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Major leaks that suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea have generated plenty of theories but few clear answers about who or what caused the damage.
Why is Russia sending oil and gas workers to fight in Ukraine? It may signal more energy cutoffs ahead
Russia’s effort to conscript 300,000 reservists to counter Ukraine’s military advances in Kharkiv has drawn a lot of attention from military and political analysts. But there’s also a potential energy angle. In its call for reservists, Russia’s leadership specifically targeted oil and gas workers for the draft. One might assume that energy workers, who provide fuel and export revenue that Russia desperately needs, are too valuable to the war effort to be conscripted. But this surprising move follows escalating energy conflicts between Russia and Europe. The explosions in September 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
