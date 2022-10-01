Read full article on original website
Related
Schools close, cities prepare for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Weekend events impacted due to Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian makes its way north, many events are being changed or canceled ahead of potential storms. Here's a list of the events in Central Virginia that have been impacted.
outerbanksvoice.com
At local forum, CSI’s Corbett says beach nourishment is expensive, but effective
During the Coastal Studies Institute’s first Science on the Sound lecture series since the COVID-19 pandemic, CSI Executive Director Dr. Reide Corbett told those gathered that while beach nourishment is both a short-term and expensive solution to significant and worsening erosion issues, it remains an effective response to the problem.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day’!”
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
RELATED PEOPLE
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major flooding forecasted along Virginia’s coast
According to the NWS, major flooding is forecasted in the Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore areas, Richmond is expected to reach near-flooding levels in the next several days.
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia
The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Comments / 0