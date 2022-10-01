ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Virginia State
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
All the Dirt: Acorn collection in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In this edition of “All the Dirt” WFXR’s Amanda Kenney is getting all the dirt on The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn and nut collection. Dennis McCarthy from the department’s Blue Ridge Team joins “WFXR News At Noon” to explain why...
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia

The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
