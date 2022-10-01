Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Woodlands Online& LLC
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary
CONROE, TX -- Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Comfort of Home
Invite your friends, sip your favorite beverage* and receive easy step-by-step painting instructions from an experienced local artist. This event is open to painters 12 years or older. ARRIVAL TIME: Please arrive 10-15 minutes before class in order to get checked in, get uncorked, get aprons on & in your...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 3 - 9, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The end of the summer is not the end of the world; here’s to October.” – A.A. Milne. This week, it was exceedingly hard to narrow down so many fantastic events to our top 5 – maybe we should consider a Top 10 list someday. Be sure to check out our events calendar for the dozens of incredible events that we didn’t have room for this week’s list; there’s something for everyone!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Live Music! October 4 - October 8 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar
--------------- At The Dosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show will be an additional $5. VIP Meet & Greet - This...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Weather This Week – So close to autumn, yet so far
THE WOODLANDS, TX – This week, while it may be cooler than the summer, we will still have to deal with temperatures that cross the 90 degree mark. But there is still hope on the horizon!. Higher temps and clouds linger. Today will see an increase in clouds until...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston man indicted for student financial aid fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 39-year-old Richmond resident has been charged with fraudulently obtaining nearly $600,000 in financial aid funds at several Texas colleges and universities, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Emmanuel Finnih is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Y. Ho at 2 p.m. today.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: The Woodlands Aims to Prove They Are the 13-6A Powerhouse
THE WOODLANDS, TX – This Friday Night Lights showcased the Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosting The Woodlands Highlanders at Woodforest Bank Stadium. With Head Coach Mike Jackson of Grand Oaks retiring, interim head coach Aaron Johnson will take over for the remainder of the season. This will be his first match as head coach for the Grizzlies.
Comments / 0