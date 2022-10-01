ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Lions vs. Seahawks DFS lineup: Values for Jamaal Williams, DJ Chark, and T.J. Hockenson with D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown out

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Ken Walker
Person
Tyler Lockett
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit Lions#Pfn#Lions Dfs#The Lions Seahawks#Qb
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Illinois promo scores wild football bonuses this weekend

There are tons of bonuses to use for football this weekend, and it all starts with our Caesars Illinois promo. Bears fans can find odds boosts for the game on Sunday against the Giants. Caesars Sportsbook. ALL STATES. PROMO CODE:. PFNFULL. SIGNUP BONUS. Up to $1,250 on Caesars. 1,000 Tier...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Others

Heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and the fantasy football injury report is once again a busy one. There are some big-name fantasy options that either entered Sunday with an injury or left their respective games. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury news and see what action fantasy managers should look to take.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
profootballnetwork.com

Jets vs. Steelers Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 4. How will Zach Wilson look in his first action of the 2022 season? How much longer is Mitch Trubisky’s leash as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback?. And, with both teams desperately trying...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy