Lions vs. Seahawks DFS lineup: Values for Jamaal Williams, DJ Chark, and T.J. Hockenson with D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown out

Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings
LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight. Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game. Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field...
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
Geno Smith, so good replacing Russell Wilson Seahawks say ‘stop talking about that guy’
Will Dissly says it’s time to stop talking about Seattle’s former quarterback and start focusing on how well its new one is playing.
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?
The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
Lions TE T.J. Hockenson sets franchise receiving record that had stood since 1964
DETROIT -- The Lions became the highest-scoring team in the league on a day when their top three playmakers were in street clothes. They have T.J. Hockenson to thank for a lot of that. The struggling tight end broke out at just the right time, catching eight passes for 179...
Jonathan Taylor Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for Colts’ Backfield
The injury to Jonathan Taylor is one of the biggest pieces of fantasy football news heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Let’s examine the latest news surrounding Taylor’s ankle injury and what it means for fantasy managers going forward on a short week for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 5: Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Christian McCaffrey, and Others
Heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season and the fantasy football injury report is once again a busy one. There are some big-name fantasy options that either entered Sunday with an injury or left their respective games. Let’s examine the latest NFL injury news and see what action fantasy managers should look to take.
Jets vs. Steelers Week 4 preview and prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers matchup in Week 4. How will Zach Wilson look in his first action of the 2022 season? How much longer is Mitch Trubisky’s leash as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback?. And, with both teams desperately trying...
