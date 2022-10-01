Read full article on original website
KOMU
Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery
BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
KOMU
Firmly within a Fall pattern
The next few days, or rather the next week, is looking to continue more of the same conditions mid-Missouri has experienced lately. Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies will stick with us this weekend, as we become entrenched within a typical fall pattern. Humidity will be low, rain chances...
KOMU
Florida faces an 'emotional roller coaster' as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 88 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm,...
KOMU
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
KOMU
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s...
KOMU
Missouri Medicaid application wait times down after 9 months
JEFFERSON CITY - From 47 days, to 115, to 79, waiting for Missouri Medicaid applications to be processed has fluctuated since Medicaid expansion took effect back in July 2021. Missouri Medicaid, also known as MO HealthNet, expected 250,000 to 270,000 applications to come in after the expansion. Now over a year later, that expectation has almost been reached.
