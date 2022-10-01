ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eddie Izzard turns up the glam in a red midi dress as she joins Dame Emma Thompson and Greg Wise at BFI event in honour of Alan Rickman - ahead of the late actor's book launch

Eddie Izzard looked glamorous on Sunday as she led the celebrities at the British Film Institute's event in London to celebrate the life of late actor Alan Rickman. The comedian, 60, sported a red midi dress with a wrap over detail for the event, which took place ahead of the forthcoming launch of a book containing Alan's condensed diaries.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Reese Witherspoon
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
Cinemablend

15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Domestic Violence#Defamation
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Bones and All’ Is Too Delicious for the Writing Branch to Ignore

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 30, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The most progressive...
MOVIES
Collider

Whoopi Goldberg is Reading the 'Sister Act 3' Script This Month

Hail holy queen enthroned above, the Sister Act threequel is finally gaining traction after being stuck in development limbo for years. During a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff about her role in the upcoming historical drama Till multihyphenate actress Whoopi Goldberg offered fans a promising update on Sister Act 3. Goldberg recently said on an episode of The View that she still wants to do the film, and that she'd like to do it with her original co-star, Black-ish's Jennifer Lewis.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Johnny Depp Will Step Behind The Camera To Direct Modigliani

Johnny Depp is making his return to films, but this time, behind the camera. Following the shocking defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Oscar nominee is looking to get back into filmmaking. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Depp would direct his first film in 25 years, Modigliani. The upcoming feature is about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, though the exact plot details are currently unknown. Al Pacino and Barry Navidi are producing the movie. Depp expressed his gratitude for being allowed to direct a movie once again, “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell

Mark Rylance plays a decidedly creepy oddball in the official trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which was dropped on Thursday by MGM. “You look like the kind that’s convinced themselves he’s got this under his thumb,” Sully, Rylance’s character, at one point tells cannibal drifter Lee, played by Timothée Chalamet, as he joins Maren (Taylor Russell) on a cross-country odyssey to understand why she has to kill and eat the people that love her.More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTimothee Chalamet, as First Solo Man on British Vogue Cover,...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Barbara Broccoli Says That James Bond Will Be More In Touch With His Feelings

Are you ready for a James Bond that’s more in touch with his feelings?. Suppose you’re not, then too bad, as producer Barbara Broccoli is looking to bring the evolution of Bond to the next set of films. The series initially dates back to 1953, when British author Ian Fleming created the character. Only six men have played James Bond, though there are decades of films starting with Dr. No. The late and great Sean Connery started the iconic role. So what’s the most notable thing about James Bond? That he’s an elite ass-kicking warrior who makes all the ladies swoon.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy