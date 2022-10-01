ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Series Finale Title Teases One Last Death

Not all will survive the final episodes of The Walking Dead. The AMC zombie drama returns October 2nd with the last batch of eight episodes, ending the show after 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and countless losses. The Greg Nicotero-directed series finale, which airs November 20th on AMC, is shrouded in secrecy. But with multiple Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works — spoiler alert! — some characters are fated to make it out alive: there are plans for Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) all to return in AMC's TWD Universe.
AdWeek

Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
TechRadar

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online from anywhere

So far, Rick and Morty season 6 has seen Summer battle alien terrorists, Beth embark on a passionate love affair – with herself – and the Smiths enslaved by their Night selves. Now there’s another helping of sci-fi yuks as Rick and Jerry team up to outwit fate. Just read below to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 5 online now, and totally FREE.
TechRadar

100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed

There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
StyleCaster

‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Salary: The Highest-Paid Actor Might Surprise You

The Walking Dead has been on TV for 10 seasons, and in that time, it’s become one of the most-watched series of the decade. (In its heyday, more than 17 million households tuned in each week to watch Rick and his crew fight zombies.) The Walking Dead cast salary has also changed a lot since the show premiered in October 2010. Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ $8.99+ Buy Now Before The Walking Dead season 1, cast members Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira were far from the household names they are today. After the show exploded, however, that’s a different story. While The Walking...
UPI News

'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
startattle.com

Pennyworth (Season 3 Episode 1,2, & 3) HBO Max, trailer, release date

Peace, love, and mind control. Proper good times ahead. Alfred at your service. Startattle.com – Pennyworth | HBO Max. Pennyworth is back, with Season 3 subtitled as The Origin of Batman’s Butler. The third season will premiere on HBO Max with its first three episodes slated for release on October 6, 2022.
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History

Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Star Compares Character to Fan-Favorite From Game of Thrones

A new episode of House of the Dragon is dropping tomorrow, and fans are eager to see what's next after last week's episode featured a huge time jump and a few shocking deaths. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the sixth episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, "The Princess and the Queen," the time jump reveals that Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) now has three children, but not with her husband, Laenor (John Macmillan). While it's (mostly) a secret, it's clear that the true father of her children is Ser Harwin "Breakbones" Strong (Ryan Corr). Sadly, just as fans started to become big fans of Breakbones, the character was murdered by his own brother, Larys (Matthew Needham). During a recent chat with The A.V. Club, Corr spoke about his short-lived time on the series and compared it to a Game of Thrones fan-favorite, Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell.
