ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Arizona State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Travis Etienne
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

A familiar face was on the sideline opposite the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as Doug Pederson, their former head coach, led his new team (the Jacksonville Jaguars) into a Week 4 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. And he quickly felt back at home, with the Jags jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Philadelphia Eagles#Pfn#Nfc
profootballnetwork.com

7 NFL prop bets to target in Week 4, including Adam Thielen, J.K. Dobbins, and Jahan Dotson

There’s a lot of overlap between fantasy football and NFL betting. In no area is it more prominent than in NFL prop bets. With literally thousands of player props on the board every week, the lines aren’t as sharp as sides and totals. This is how we take advantage. Here are my top NFL player props for the 1 p.m. ET slate of games (plus one for the 9:30 am London game!).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Latest on J.J. Watt: What is atrial fibrillation?

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Sunday morning that he received treatment for atrial fibrillation this week but will still play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. What is atrial fibrillation?. Atrial fibrillation, also known as A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Could 1 NFL QB earn bigger contract than Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson would appear to be in line for the next big NFL quarterback contract, but one insider thinks that another has an opening to do even better. In an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested Jalen Hurts could become even more expensive than Jackson if he can lead the Eagles on a deep playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Best college football prop bets for Week 5 Saturday’s action

The college football slate on Saturday is chock full of anticipated action as conference play gets truly started around the country. With so many games in mind, we focused our attention on the best college football prop bets for Week 5’s Saturday slate with a heavy dose of Big Ten football to start the weekend off right.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy