Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
