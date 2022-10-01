ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The Independent

Twitter posts the first ever edited tweet

Twitter has posted its first edited tweet, showing how the posts will look when the feature is rolled out.The social media company sent the tweet yesterday, with a “Last Edited” time and date at the bottom of the post.Users can click that link and view the entire edited history of the tweet.Once the edit button goes live, it’ll first become available to Twitter Blue users, the company’s $4.99 premium platform that provides access to the latest features such as the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles, bookmark folders, and more.hellothis is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let...
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
The Independent

Instagram videos viewed by Molly Russell spark coroner’s ‘greatest’ warning

A coroner issued the “greatest” warning to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell – as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on Instagram.Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the 17 clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.On Friday, the head of health and wellbeing at Instagram’s parent company Meta, Elizabeth Lagone, defended the social media platform’s content policies – saying suicide and self-harm material could have been posted by a...
Deadline

Myron Bolitar Series In Works At Netflix As Harlan Coben Extends Overall Deal At Streamer

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has re-upped its overall deal with international bestselling author Harlan Coben. The original five-year, multimillion-dollar pact gave Netflix access to 14 Coben books to develop, in partnership with the author, into English-language and foreign-language series as well as films. The new deal, believed to be for four years, adds 12 more Corben titles including his signature 11-book Myron Bolitar series as well as 2021’s Win. A Myron Bolitar TV series is in early development at Netflix. It will keep the novels’ U.S. setting to possibly become the streamer’s first American-produced show based on Coben’s novels. The books’ title character...
TheDailyBeast

Will Smith Makes His Post-Slap Return in Civil War Epic ‘Emancipation’

Just months after his Oscar win for Best Actor in King Richard—the only thing of note that happened that night, I’m pretty sure—Will Smith is back in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ epic, Emancipation.The film, which was inspired by true events, follows an enslaved man named Peter in the mid-19th century. Peter sets out on an imperiled journey through the swamps of Louisiana to escape from the plantation owners who have nearly killed him. Intent on reuniting with his family at any cost, heis willing to risk facing the natural horrors of the Baton Rouge swampland if it...
960 The Ref

Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China

HONG KONG — (AP) — Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company’s few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked. The Google Translate app and website now display a...
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
The Verge

Meta’s new switcher puts all of your Facebook profiles and finstas in one place

Meta is testing a new way to add and switch between your accounts on Instagram and Facebook by integrating its Accounts Center into the apps. The features should help make things easier for anyone who constantly bounces between various accounts on the two apps or people who have a lot of Instagram profiles to separate their Online Brand, personal life, and business.
forkast.news

Instagram, Facebook users in 100 countries can crosspost NFTs: Meta

Instagram and Facebook users in 100 countries can start sharing and crossposting their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) between the two platforms, Meta announced on Thursday. Meta, the operator of the two social media platforms, said the feature is available to users in countries where NFTs are available on Instagram. Meta trialed...
PC Magazine

Reinvent Yourself (or Disappear): How to Change Your Name on Facebook

Facebook has a notorious 'real name' policy, but the social network does let you change your name, add a nickname, use a married name, and more, with a few restrictions. Facebook has long required people to use their real names; it's even penalized people(Opens in a new window) for using real names that sounded fake to the social network's algorithm. But if you change your name, go by a nickname, or just want to try to game Facebook's system, you can change the name that displays on your profile with just a few clicks (though there are some restrictions(Opens in a new window)).
The Associated Press

Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion

Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so. The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation. The agency declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian’s Instagram post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
daystech.org

Twitter gives its DMs on the Android app a more modern look

Twitter has began rolling out some adjustments for its Android app that provides individuals sliding into DMs a extra visually interesting interface. The social community’s Android app has remained largely the identical through the years, however this replace, whereas fairly minor, was meant to present customers “a smoother, extra constant expertise total.” Twitter says it set to work redesigning its DMs on Android after its groups evaluated the expertise on the OS and decided that it wanted an enchancment.
Lashaun Turner

Twitter users shocked by racial slur (n-word) trending on the platform

On Wednesday September 28, 2022, Twitter users logging in to the social media network saw an unusual topic trending across the platform. In the trending section was the N-Word all spelled out at the top of the Trends. Opening the thread on the subject revealed many Twitter users asking how is it possible that the word is trending? At the time of our screen grab there was no description listed for the trend, however, the word had 210,000 tweets.

