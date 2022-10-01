Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
Westwood football puts the state on alert by knocking off Ramsey
RAMSEY − Westwood can now make a serious case to be ranked among New Jersey's Top 25 football teams. “We’d like to think so, sure,” veteran coach Dennis Hard said. “We wouldn’t say no to that.” ...
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 6
FLINT – We’ve got 10 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 6. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
4 things we learned from Week 4 in high school football
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’re just about halfway through football season in Section III and things are beginning to heat up. There were plenty of big matchups on the schedule this weekend, and that gave us some insight into a number of teams from Section III. >> Football scores...
Comments / 0