Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: US challenging Mexico’s import ban corn
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: US challenging Mexico’s import ban on corn; Sprint Transport set to build new headquarters in Texas; FleetPride acquires Sam & Sons Truck Equipment; and Laredo border officers seize narcotics worth $11.5M.
A leftist victory in Brazil's election could be the lifeline Cuba, Venezuela need right now
As Brazilians go to the polls this weekend some analysts are concerned that a leftist victory could strengthen the dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela. Others question whether Bolsonaro will accept defeat if he loses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
If Brazilian voters do reject Jair Bolsonaro, don’t expect him to go quietly | James N Green
The macho incumbent may try to attempt a US Capitol-style coup if defeated, says James N Green, professor of Brazilian history and culture at Brown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans sound alarm over Chinese government-linked farmland purchase near North Dakota air base
FIRST ON FOX: Fifty-one Republican lawmakers are sending a letter to three of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries warning that national security is threatened by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company's efforts to buy farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led the letter...
SFGate
How feds choreographed elaborate fake murder to nab LA developer
LOS ANGELES — Arthur Aslanian wasn't taking any chances when he met his employee, Sesar Rivera, on the side of a road earlier this month. Only after patting Rivera down to check if he was wearing a wire and making him leave his phone in Aslanian's pickup truck did he look at the photograph Rivera had brought.
SFGate
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they...
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Brazil’s left went into Sunday’s election hoping for an outright majority for their candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right figurehead who has been Brazil’s president for the last four years. At the very least, they hoped for a commanding margin and...
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
SFGate
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
SFGate
The Oath Keepers' Capitol riot trial, explained
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
Biden admin not considering restrictions on oil product exports - Energy Sec
PITTSBURGH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is not considering right now any restrictions on U.S. oil product exports, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday.
Russia Cracks Down on Quality of Recruits for War After Fierce Criticism
Thousands of drafted Russians are being sent home after being sent recruitment notices, despite them not meeting standards of age, fitness, or experience.
SFGate
Death toll in last week's Kabul school blast climbs to 52
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press on Monday. Dozens more were wounded in Friday's blast, making it...
SFGate
What are midterm elections and why are they important?
The next big national elections are coming up in November. President Biden won't be on the ballot, but the people elected to Congress and state and local offices will have a big impact on what he can get done for the remainder of his first term - and on American life over the next couple of years.
Comments / 0