ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say

The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: US challenging Mexico’s import ban corn

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: US challenging Mexico’s import ban on corn; Sprint Transport set to build new headquarters in Texas; FleetPride acquires Sam & Sons Truck Equipment; and Laredo border officers seize narcotics worth $11.5M.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Manufacturing Company#Politics Courts#Politics State#Mexican#Foreign Affairs Ministry#Beretta U S A Corp
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
SFGate

How feds choreographed elaborate fake murder to nab LA developer

LOS ANGELES — Arthur Aslanian wasn't taking any chances when he met his employee, Sesar Rivera, on the side of a road earlier this month. Only after patting Rivera down to check if he was wearing a wire and making him leave his phone in Aslanian's pickup truck did he look at the photograph Rivera had brought.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from...
RENO, NV
SFGate

The Oath Keepers' Capitol riot trial, explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
WASHINGTON, DC
SFGate

Death toll in last week's Kabul school blast climbs to 52

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Last week’s suicide bombing at a Kabul education center killed as many as 52 people, more than twice the death toll acknowledged by Taliban officials, according to a tally compiled by The Associated Press on Monday. Dozens more were wounded in Friday's blast, making it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

What are midterm elections and why are they important?

The next big national elections are coming up in November. President Biden won't be on the ballot, but the people elected to Congress and state and local offices will have a big impact on what he can get done for the remainder of his first term - and on American life over the next couple of years.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy