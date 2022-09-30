NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The first debate between the two candidates for Illinois’ governor will air on WMBD and our parent company, Nexstar’s Illinois new stations. Thursday night’s showdown between the current governor, JB Pritzker and state senator Darren Bailey hopes to give voters a clearer sense of where they stand on various topics. Hosted at Illinois State University, political science professor Dr. Meghan Leonard said it gives college students an opportunity to be engaged citizens.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO