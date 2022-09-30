Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Abortion, crime expected hot topics at gubernatorial debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The first debate between the two candidates for Illinois’ governor will air on WMBD and our parent company, Nexstar’s Illinois new stations. Thursday night’s showdown between the current governor, JB Pritzker and state senator Darren Bailey hopes to give voters a clearer sense of where they stand on various topics. Hosted at Illinois State University, political science professor Dr. Meghan Leonard said it gives college students an opportunity to be engaged citizens.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen sentenced in Illinois double homicide case
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Wednesday that a Danville teenager will spend the next 40 years in prison for murdering two other teenagers almost two years ago. Dustin Cooper, 16, was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year in the deaths of Wyatt...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County State’s Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against state and legislative leaders over the much-debated SAFE-T Act legislation. The suit, filed by Karlin and Knox County Sheriff David Clague, lists as defendants Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Gov. JB Pritzker,...
Comments / 0