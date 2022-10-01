Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
fox5dc.com
Region braces for Ian remnants this weekend
Virginia is under a state of emergency with the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading this way. The umbrellas are out and so are the sandbags. Businesses in Old Town Alexandria are not risking it. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to some business owners who say they'll stay open until the rain forces them to close this weekend.
WUSA
North Beach prepares for possible tidal flooding due to Hurricane Ian
The threat of flooding for our neighbors in Calvert County was top of mind for some folks. Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to part of the metro.
ffxnow.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
(Updated at 5:05 p.m.) An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
alxnow.com
BREAKING: Potomac Yard Metro station opening pushed back to 2023
(Updated 2:15 p.m.) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station’s opening will be delayed yet again. WMATA said in a statement that the Metro shutdown impacting all of Alexandria will be extended into November and the station, set to open this fall, will not open until sometime in 2023.
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached
HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland's Dorchester County, at first drew little interest, The Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers drove up the price from a starting bid of $15,000 to the winning bid of $192,000.Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, told the newspaper the lighthouse comes with strings attached. The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard...
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive fire rips through townhomes in Montgomery County, several people displaced
OLNEY, Md. — A huge fire affecting multiple townhomes has left several families without a home in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Friday night. Firefighters rushed to the Bradford Crossing Community located on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue around 8 p.m. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesman Pete Piringer said the fire started from the outside of a townhome.
mocoshow.com
Update on Friday Night Fire in Olney That Damaged Eight Homes and Caused $1.5M in Loses
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a 2nd alarm fire on the 3500 block of Landing Way off of Norbeck Rd near Georgia Avenue in Olney on Friday night. According to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8pm and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire by 9pm. There were no injuries reported.
DC councilwoman proposes installing speed reducers on government cars to stay under 40 mph
Nonemergency government vehicles in Washington, D.C., could be limited to driving under 40 mph within city limits as lawmakers seek to crack down on speeding violations in the district.
WUSA
6 Metro stations remain closed 2 additional weeks due to delay in construction
Metro is extending the closure of six stations south of Reagan National Airport through Saturday, Nov. 5. This extension is due to unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts for the future Potomac Yard Station. Metro officials say work to tie in new tracks to the station, which was predicted to...
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
WUSA
18-year-old shot, killed on North Capitol Street
An 18-year-old was shot in Northwest, D.C., on Sunday, police say. Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows.
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
Comments / 0