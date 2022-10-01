Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vikings Lewis Cine (leg) set for surgery in London
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent a “successful preparatory procedure” ahead of Tuesday surgery in London to repair the
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
70 A+ "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Are Honestly The Funniest Things You'll Read This Week
I don't know how House of the Dragon does it, but they manage to outdo themselves every week, and it's just wonderful.
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailycoin.com
DecentWorld’s Recipe for Creating a Mind-Bending Metaverse Experience
It is now clear that the metaverse is becoming the center of evolution across a wide range of different industries. Even though many critics and skeptics of the still-developing Web3 industry predicted that the metaverse is just another trendy buzzword that would never become a household term. With NFT sales still surging, experts now forecast that the newly developed Web3 market could attain a value of $230 billion by 2030, which is 20 times greater than that achieved by NFTs in 2021.
Why podcast marketing could be the next big thing for your small business
Podcasting is popular and is only getting more so. It gets your name, business and brand out there and it does so in a unique and memorable way.
TechCrunch
YouTube is asking some users to purchase a Premium subscription to watch in 4K
Over the weekend, users across Reddit and Twitter noted that YouTube had been asking them to upgrade to the premium tier to watch videos in 4K. It’s not clear if the change is part of a limited test, or if the company is thinking about capping free users to 1440p resolution. Google refused to comment on the story when contacted by TechCrunch.
The Verge
To whom it may concern: Twitter’s Status feature is starting to look like a good idea
Twitter’s Status feature seemed a bit strange at first. When it first came out that the company was testing a way to attach Status badges to your tweets, Twitter explained it as a way “to provide more context for your followers.”. Context is all well and good, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
How to listen to podcasts on Amazon Echo
Amazon’s Alexa is your digital assistant, capable of making your day just a bit easier by responding to your voice. In addition to helping you play music or make a phone call, Alexa is capable of playing your favorite podcast from your favorite provider. Podcasts are a great way...
Android Headlines
Twitter Introduces TikTok-like Vertical Scrolling Video Feed
Twitter is the latest social media platform to copy TikTok. No, it isn’t going all-in and introducing a TikTok-like short-video feature just yet, something Instagram did with Reels and YouTube with Shorts. But the company Thursday announced a new video experience that appears to be inspired by the popular Chinese app. The originally microblogging site is adding an ever-scrolling feed of video content.
Millions of YouTube fans could lose huge feature unless they pay
Some users have shared screenshots on Reddit which now labels 2160p (4K resolution) as premium. It tells people to 'tap to upgrade'. YouTube started supporting 4K way back in 2010 and it has been free ever since. 4K videos are more prominent these days, as phones able to record and...
YouTube can learn from old school blog culture: Share (and cheat) at your own risk
Linda Holmes has seen blog culture boom, bust and bounce right back. She says when you write or talk publicly about your personal life, people feel entitled to know how the story ends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Facebook: Here's how to download a video to your phone or computer
With 2.9 billion users, Facebook is by far the most used social network in the world, ahead of YouTube (2.5 billion) and Instagram (2 billion). While Instagram and YouTube specialised in images, Facebook is a mixed social network where you can find all kinds of content and video is inevitably one of them. Like most social networks, Facebook does not allow you to download videos posted on its site directly. You have to use third-party tools. Here's how you can do that.
A Complete Guide to No-code & Web3
If you’re looking for a comprehensive guide on how to start with your web3.0 idea, you’ve come to the right place! Learn what web3 is, why no-code is the answer, and how to build one yourself — for real. Nikita Navalikhin. Creator and founder Directual.com. About @noviiden.
Live from Hurricane Ian, TikTok creators find traction
It was 5 a.m. ET, just hours before Hurricane Ian would make landfall in Florida, when TJ McCormack, 44, prepared to head south from Venice Beach — not to escape the coming storm, but to meet it head-on. He lives in Denver and had traveled to Florida to chase...
'The Influencers' Part 1: Rachel Parcell
Utah native Rachel Parcell uses social media to share family moments, recipes, outfits of the day, makeup tutorials, paid collaborations and her own clothing line to a massive worldwide audience.
Thrillist
Check Out All the New Features Google Is Offering Travelers
The internet has completely changed travel. And it's not just how we book it, but how we experience it as well. Between searching for the best restaurants to visit and what is a must-see in your area, search engines have become an essential part of the travel experience. Google has released many new features for users on the go, with everything from more ways to find food locally to helping you make the most sustainable and efficient choices on your trip.
Comments / 0