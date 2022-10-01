ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Critics Are Calling ‘Blonde’ A ‘Cruel Portrayal’ Of Marilyn Monroe

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUSXT_0iHT3u7P00

Blonde is officially streaming on Netflix. The filmmaker Andrew Dominik has said that the movie, Netflix’s first NC-17-rated film, will offend everyone and he doesn’t care. So far, it seems that critics are not really impressed with the “cruel portrayal” of the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Joyce Carol Oates. It follows her rise to fame as Norma Jeane Baker becomes Marilyn Monroe. It aims to bind the real Marilyn with the idea that most people had of her.

Critics aren’t too happy with ‘Blonde’ so far

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3zNt_0iHT3u7P00
BLONDE, from left: Ana de Armas, director Andrew Dominik, on set, 2022. ph: Matt Kennedy / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Marilyn had some incredible highs and traumatizing lows in her life and the movie adds some fictional abuses as well. Blonde doesn’t show much of Marilyn’s acting skills but focuses more on her abuse and what people wanted her to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhW3M_0iHT3u7P00
BLONDE, Ana de Armas, as Marilyn Monroe, 2022. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Digital Spy writes, “Most of the film’s bloated running time is dedicated to subjecting Marilyn to an endurance test of abuses: she is nonchalantly raped by a studio head; beaten by DiMaggio; blackmailed by her acting school buddies-slash-lovers Charlie Chaplin Jr and Eddie Robinson Jr; used and discarded like a piece of meat by then-president John F Kennedy; and subjected to not one but two forced abortions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isPTj_0iHT3u7P00
BLONDE, Ana de Armas, as Marilyn Monroe, 2022. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Spoiler: the ending shows Marilyn dead. It doesn’t exactly sound like a fun watch but could be interesting for those who love to learn about Marilyn. Critics praise Ana de Armas in the role but say the script holds her back. Have you watched Blonde? Share your thoughts with us.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Go-To Diet Is Surprisingly Easy To Replicate

It's been 60 years since one of the most culturally iconic figures of all-time, Marilyn Monroe, died at the age of 36 in her Los Angeles home. Her legacy surely lives on despite peculiar circumstances surrounding her death remaining a mystery. Over the years, the "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" star has been portrayed in films about her life such as 2011's "My Week with Marilyn," and most recently Netflix's "Blonde" starring Ana de Armas, based on the fictional novel on Monroe by Joyce Carol Oates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Blonde#Digital Spy
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?

Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
171K+
Followers
8K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy