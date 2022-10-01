Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
krcrtv.com
Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested near Enterprise High School on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with the Redding Police Department's (RPD) Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) arrested a Redding woman suspected of selling narcotics near Enterprise High School. NPU officers stopped a silver Toyota Corolla near Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue on Sept. 29. Officials said the Corolla was suspected...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department hosts National Night Out!
REDDING, Calif. — On Oct. 4, firefighter personnel and other City of Redding officials are partnering with Redding police for this year's National Night Out!. Redding officials will visit various neighborhood block parties between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for barbeques, ice cream socials, and potlucks planned by various neighborhood groups.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Crash Near Redding Shuts Down Roadway
Wildcat Road Logging Truck Crash Occurs When Vehicle Rolls. A fully loaded logging truck experienced a rollover accident southeast of Redding on September 28, which blocked the roadway. The accident happened at the intersection of Wildcat and Manton roads around 7:11 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call of an accident and discovered the logging truck on its side with the tow bar to the rear dolly broken.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
actionnewsnow.com
Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for DUI after crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars after an alleged DUI crash into a building in Redding, that closed a road and caused a gas leak. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Westside Road between Buenaventura Boulevard and Breslauer Road. That area was temporarily closed as emergency crews investigated and cleared the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies investigating report of shots fired in Cottonwood, 1 detained
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Deputies say they are investigating a report of shots fired near a school in Cottonwood on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said there was a fight in the area of First Street and Yokum Road and it was reported that shots were fired. One person has been detained for...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms
REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
krcrtv.com
Dump your tires for FREE for the month of October in Shasta County!
Starting OCT 1 Caltrans is kicking off Free Tire Disposal Month in Shasta County!. Caltrans' Clean California is partnering with The City of Redding Solid Waste Department for the month of October to pay Shasta County Residents to dump their tires, free of charge. Free tire disposal at the specified...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
krcrtv.com
Stillwater Pow Wow underway at Redding Rodeo Grounds
REDDING, CALIF. — Dancing, drums, and celebration have been on full display this weekend in Redding. That's all thanks to Redding Rancheria's 2022 Stillwater Pow Wow, a three-day event which kicked off this Friday and will continue into Sunday. It's being held this year at the Redding Rodeo Grounds, and is packed with vendors, music, and food for anyone in the area to enjoy.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
krcrtv.com
Nur Pon recognizes long-awaited park landmark: a Phoenix sculpture
REDDING, Ca. — Saturday was a busy one at Redding's Nur Pon Open Space. On top of receiving a community cleanup, the newly reimagined park formally introduced their long-awaited landmark: a steel Phoenix sculpture, 7 years and 500 hours in the making. The sculpture (standing 14 feet tall with...
