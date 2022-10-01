The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO