Arizona Sports

Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona

BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It's only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we're always the underdog," Fisch said. "We're Arizona...
CBS Sports

USC vs. Arizona State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play

The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night's match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I'm curious as to what Stewart Mandel's excuse will be for this one given the fact that it's now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn't really a thing.
