Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC rolls to victory over Arizona State behind magic from Caleb Williams
The USC Trojans hoped last week’s offensive performance against Oregon State was just an aberration, and not a sign of things to come. Good news for the team: Head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense returned to its old ways against the Arizona State Sun Devils, scoring early, quickly and often.
College football rankings: USC Trojans hold steady in latest AP, Coaches Polls
Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans continue to win, and the college football poll voters continue to rank them among the country's best teams. Coming off a 42-25 home victory over Arizona State on Saturday night, the Trojans held steady at No. 6 in both major polls released on Sunday. USC is now ...
Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona
BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference. Riley talked about how well the Trojans ...
Week 6 AP Poll: UCLA Football Breaks Into Top 25 After Upset Win
The Bruins had stolen a few votes over the first month of the season, but have now broken into the rankings for the first time in 2022.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s water polo earns 12th win of the season in victory over No. 9 UC Irvine
The energy was palpable in Uytengsu Aquatic Center on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans were confident, coming off their win against No. 8 UCSB. USC was looking to continue its winning ways against a UCI team that the Trojans beat in their past 35 meetings. USC came out a bit sluggish...
Reggie Bush dubs UCLA as college football's most under-appreciated team, ex-USC RB explains why
On FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, former USC star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dubbed UCLA as the most underappreciated team in the country. The Bruins beat No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday at Rose Bowl Stadium and knocked off the No. 15 Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
CBS Sports
USC vs. Arizona State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a win while the Sun Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.
sports360az.com
Brandon Huffman, 247Sports Recruiting Notebook: Arizona’s top RB visitor, Oregon’s jumbo weekend and USC’s Bosco contingent
The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a weekly dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. The following information, in his words, was provided to the Hotline on Sept. 29 …. *** Arizona is expected...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
Chandler, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chandler. The Red Mountain High School football team will have a game with Chandler High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Cactus High School football team will have a game with Basha High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
AZFamily
Phoenix got below-average rainfall for the monsoon but that’s not the whole story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It will take some time for all the data to be analyzed, but it will point toward an above-average monsoon in terms of rainfall across much of Arizona. A majority of the rain gauges around the state have recorded more-than-average rainfall from June 15 through Sept. 30, the monsoon “season.”
KGUN 9
Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
