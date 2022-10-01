ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians have come to a consensus: We want medical cannabis legalized. Governor Andy Beshear is a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis, himself. Especially in cases involving veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Beshear formed Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to travel the state and listen to Kentuckian's views...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations

Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2

Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kentucky installs state's first Narcan vending machine

VINE GROVE, Ky. — An eastern Kentucky community is making major strides in its fight against drug overdoses. When Vine Grove's police chief went on a call earlier this year, what he witnessed stayed with him. Armed with Narcan, a young woman had saved a friend's life after he...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project that sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday the state is also in the process of having the 200-plus acre site returned in the form of a donation from the company that was seeking to build a massive aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky. Beshear said other companies are already showing interest in developing the site.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

