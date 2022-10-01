Read full article on original website
Nashville in Focus: October 2, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News Anchor Scott Couch hosts a political roundtable discussion. Topics discussed in today's episode are Metro council vote on 50-million dollars to address the homeless crisis is Tuesday, still awaiting financing details on a new domed stadium for the Tennessee Titans, more than a thousand guns have been stolen from cars in Nashville, and Governor Lee releases the first TV ad in his re-election bid.
Endangered child alert canceled, children found safe in Nashville
The endangered child alert is canceled after the children are found safe in Nashville, the TBI reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday. Keenan Ford is also in custody and facing a custodial interference charge. ----------------------- SPENCER, Tenn. -- An endangered child alert is issued for two children by the Spencer...
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
Police investigating after NFD pulls body out of the Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department report that an investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Cumberland River Friday morning. Police say that a report was called in about a body in the water at 1st Avenue North and the railroad overpass. Metro...
Murfreesboro couple thanks healthcare workers for saving newborn daughter's life
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford patient and her husband returned to the hospital Thursday to give their thanks to healthcare heroes. Averi Bates was considered at high risk when her pregnant term began. In 2019, she learned that she had a 1.1 inch...
Metro Council expected to vote on $50 million to help Nashville's homeless
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Tuesday, Metro Council is expected to vote on $50-million dollars, proposed by Mayor John Cooper, to curb the city’s homeless crisis. It comes as places a small camp under an overpass along I-65 demonstrates the never ending cycle of homelessness and Brookmeade Park on Nashville’s west side are in dire need of help.
Chartwell Hospitality announces completion of two West End hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's West End has two new hotels in the mixed-use development called Parke West. Chartwell Hospitality announced Monday the completion in their Nashville hotel portfolio is a 172-room dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites hotel in the Parke West mixed-use development in Nashville’s West End neighborhood.
Plan for hundreds of affordable apartments in E. Nashville may fall through
A plan to add hundreds of affordable apartments to East Nashville could fall through - a promise made by a developer after getting the green light to redevelop RiverChase Apartments. Earlier this year, crews boarded up dozens of doors as residents were forced to leave their homes. Developers moved in...
TBI: Smith County homeowner fires gun, injures woman during domestic dispute
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smith County woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman during a domestic dispute Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The shooting happened at a residence on Jefferson Avenue in Carthage. Agents say the victim came home to "retrieve items"...
