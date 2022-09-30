Read full article on original website
Related
wemu.org
Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
wemu.org
Governor Whitmer issues insulin-related directive
Michigan’s governor wants state agencies to find new ways to lower the cost of insulin for residents. Colin Jackson has more. According to a new directive, ideas include possibly developing the state’s own bio-similar insulin and producing it or buying some. The Department of Insurance and Financial Services...
Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots
The post Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
Comments / 0