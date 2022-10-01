The dreaded storm is upon us. By tomorrow morning, we should all know what the impact on our crop will be. As this article is being written, we are now in the storm but alot remains to happen, so the remainder of the day today (Friday) through tomorrow morning will determine the final impact. As of now, most of our cotton growing areas will likely experience anywhere from 20 to 35 mph winds, with areas closer to the eye experiencing closer to 40 to 55 mph winds. Gusts, of course, could be higher.

