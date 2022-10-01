Read full article on original website
Ohio: Late-Season Waterhemp, Palmer Amaranth Scouting Resources
Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth plants that have escaped POST applications or emerged after are now starting to develop mature seed. These plants can produce upwards of one million seeds per plant in certain situations. When it comes to the management of these weeds, the best offense is a good defense.
Illinois: How Did Farms Fare Financially in 2021?
Farm incomes in 2021 were much higher than the year before leading to stronger financial positions on Illinois farms. The Farm Financial Standards Council has identified several key measures to analyze the financial strength of a farm business. These measures are in the areas of liquidity, solvency, profitability, and financial efficiency.
Illinois: Fertilizer Prices, Rates, and Costs for 2023
By Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, Krista Swanson, and Jim Baltz, University of Illinois Ag Economists; and Carl Zulauf, Ohio State University Ag Economist. While fertilizer prices have declined since spring, fertilizer prices remain high, and fertilizer costs are significantly higher than a year ago. Therefore, reducing rates where practicable seems prudent. Some fields will have soil test levels above those that will cause a yield response from phosphorus and potassium applications.
Georgia Peanut Bank Week Celebrates Peanut Harvest Oct. 10-14
The Georgia Peanut Commission and Georgia Bankers Association will join forces Oct. 10-14, 2022, to promote the 46th annual Georgia Peanut Bank Week. Financial institutions and local banks across the state will offer a tribute to Georgia’s 4,000 peanut farm families and the sustainability they provide to Georgia’s state and local economies.
North Carolina Cotton: Hurricane Ian Aftermath
The dreaded storm is upon us. By tomorrow morning, we should all know what the impact on our crop will be. As this article is being written, we are now in the storm but alot remains to happen, so the remainder of the day today (Friday) through tomorrow morning will determine the final impact. As of now, most of our cotton growing areas will likely experience anywhere from 20 to 35 mph winds, with areas closer to the eye experiencing closer to 40 to 55 mph winds. Gusts, of course, could be higher.
Arkansas Rice Industry Donates Over 214,900 Pounds of Rice in Honor of Rice Month
The Arkansas rice industry donated 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month today. The donation from seven mills will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state. Participating rice mills are Arkansas River...
